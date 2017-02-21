New data shows economic impact of immigrant population

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

New research has been released on the contributions of immigrants in Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District and highlight the critical need for immigration reform.

Spearheaded by New American Economy (NAE), the event marks the launch of Map the Impact – a campaign to highlight the power of immigrants in communities across the country.

This effort arms business, civic, and cultural leaders with new data on immigrant populations in all 435 Congressional Districts and 50 metro areas. Featured in an interactive map that also includes state- and sector-specific data, NAE’s quantifies every locality’s foreign-born population, tax contributions, spending power, home ownership, and voting power, among other items.

“Our current immigration system needs reform as we are relying on outdated laws that do not address the challenges we face in the 21st century,” said Roanoke Democratic State Del. Sam Rasoul. “This new research proves what we’ve known for years: immigrants are a boon to our local economy and in every community in America. If we modernize the system, our country stands to benefit.”

In Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District, Map the Impact shows:

There are 36,318 foreign-born residents who make up 4.9 percent of the area’s population.

Immigrants paid $218.5 million in state and local taxes and held $601.2 million in spending power in 2014.

Immigrants are 15.1 percent more likely to be entrepreneurs than the native population, and there are 1,295 immigrant entrepreneurs in the Sixth District

Immigrants own 6.028 homes and help to build the area’s housing wealth.

Immigrants make up 11.7 percent of the Agriculture industry, 11 percent of the arts, entertainment, accommodation and food services industry, 9.6 percent of the manufacturing industry, and more

Visit Map the Impact for state, city, and district information that will help leaders grasp the influence of immigrants in America.

More information can be found at www.NewAmericanEconomy.org.