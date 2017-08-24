 jump to example.com

Nation’s largest suicide prevention organization to honor veterans at Arlington National Cemetery

Published Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, 4:05 pm

On Sept. 1, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider in Arlington National Cemetery to honor veterans, members of the military and first responders have lost to suicide.

american foundation for suicide preventionThis ceremony is being held in recognition of National Suicide Prevention Week September 10-16. Researchers at the Department of Veterans Affairs last year found that the risk of suicide for veterans is 21 percent higher when compared to civilian adults. From 2001 to 2014, as the civilian suicide rate rose about 23.3 percent, the rate of suicide among veterans jumped more than 32 percent.

“This is an important opportunity to recognize and honor all the men and women, past and present, who served in our military and have died by suicide,” said Robert Gebbia, AFSP CEO. “We are hopeful that by honoring those we’ve lost, we will shed light on the issue and inspire others to talk about mental health and reach out when they are in need of help. This reaching out takes courage – courage we know these men and women possess.”

This is the first time a suicide prevention organization is hosting a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider.

Ceremony participants include:

“Changing a culture and the way we think about mental health takes time,” said participant Richard Bowers, Fairfax Fire Chief. “It’s not like switching direction on a speedboat – it’s more like trying to turn around an aircraft carrier.”

AFSP volunteer, and retired firefighter, Leigh Boswell was staffing a table to share resources about suicide prevention atPatriot Harley-Davidson, during Rolling Thunder. During her shift, a man she was talking with divulged to her that he is the commander of the Old Guard at Arlington National Cemetery. He encouraged her to apply on behalf of AFSP.

As a retired firefighter, suicide prevention is something Boswell values very highly. Last April, a fire fighter in Fairfax County died by suicide. When this happened, Boswell reached out to the National Capital Area Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. She got connected with the AFSP Out of the Darkness Community Walk as the walk chair, and in her first year helped raise $150,000 for the cause. The year’s walk is being held at 11 a.m. on September 16 in Fairfax, VA. The public is invited to attend.

For information about this walk, visit: afsp.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=4891

