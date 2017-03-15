National Science Foundation grant provides 3-D printers for classrooms

On Feb. 20, the last of a group of 56 in-service and pre-service teachers received a 3-D printer as part of a three-year, $449,421 National Science Foundation Research Experience for Teachers grant.

The grant was headed by associate professors Christopher Williams, of mechanical engineering in the College of Engineering, and Brenda Brand, of science education in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences’ School of Education.

The final cohort was made up of pre-service students who are currently attending the master of education program at Virginia Tech after earning a degree from the College of Science. The students will graduate this spring and take up positions primarily with middle and high schools, armed with research-based science training and now, a 3-D printer that will help them develop engaging curriculum for their students.

“The idea behind our original grant proposal was to be able to bring in-service teachers and pre-service teachers together and provide them with an academic research experience, and to also show them what is made possible through advanced manufacturing,” said Williams, who is the director of the Design, Research, and Education of Additive Manufacturing Systems Lab. “Many students think of manufacturing in late 19th and early 20th century terms, but modern manufacturing offers far more high-tech opportunities and possibilities, and we wanted to give them a glimpse of that by providing 3-D printers for their classrooms. In addition, 3-D printers in classrooms provide broader benefits for STEM curriculum development; teachers can use them as context for teaching fundamental math and science concepts, and can use them to fabricate parts for in-class design challenges.”