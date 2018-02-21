 jump to example.com
 

National Dance Foundation, Charlottesville Parks & Recreation present Celebration of Dance

Published Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 12:05 am

charlottesvilleLocal National Dance Foundation Ambassador and Dance Educator, María Daniel, and Charlottesville Parks and Recreation invites everyone to attend the Celebration of Dance event on Friday, February 23rd at Carver Recreation Center from 6:00-7:30pm.

The Celebration of Dance will showcase local dance groups in a variety of dance styles including Ballet, Hip Hop, Jazz, Clogging, Tap, Swing Dance and Latin dance.

This event is free and open to the community.

National Dance Week is a unique opportunity to acknowledge our commitment to the Charlottesville dance community and highlight the benefits of dance in our communities. The National Dance Week Foundation poster contest winners will also be announced and awarded at the event.



