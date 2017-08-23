Motley Shakespeare Players ready for upcoming 2017-2018 season

As the sixth iteration of the Mary Baldwin University Shakespeare and Performance Program Masters of Fine Arts Company, the Motley Shakespeare Players, or Motley Shakes, seek to create productions and to put on performances that draw audience and actor alike into the creative act of making and studying theater.

Motley Shakes’ “Season of Elements” explores the four elements and brings them together in one adventurous season. This season spans one devised show, five main stage productions and two staged readings from September 2017 to April 2018. The motley mix of plays range from works from Shakespeare and his contemporaries to new authors, comedies and tragedies to something in between, creating this elemental season with a little bit of everything for audiences.

Earth. The earth is a place we call home, a place where we can plant our roots and grow. But when these roots are upended, can we reconnect and plant ourselves anew? We explore this question through Shakespeare’s As You Like It, our touring educational show that begins our season by turning the world upside down and running off into the woods to put everything back together.

Wind. As a force, wind can be destructive, but if harnessed it creates a strong power. In The Winter’s Tale, wind becomes a powerful force: the wind of change, the whirlwind of emotion, the flurry of words. When stormy skies cloud us, can we find the sun once again? Through this small-scale touring production of Shakespeare’s late play, we continue our season by looking at how people can be “a feather for each wind that blows” and ultimately be redeemed.

Fire. It is a powerful force feared by many; but what happens when we dive into the fire willingly? Doctor Faustus offers a parallel to Winter’s Tale. While forgiveness dominates the final acts of Winter’s Tale, damnation permeates Doctor Faustus.

Ether. Our fourth element, ether – something beyond the physical – abounds in Francis Beaumont’s The Knight of the Burning Pestle. Produced renaissance style, this wild play invites everyone to be a player, completely erasing the line between actor and audience in play.

Water. While being essential for life, water also contains the potential to be destructive. For the guest-directed Blackfriars performance, Motley Shakes brings the magical tale of Pericles to the stage with actor and director Vanessa Morosco. Full of twists, turns, and tides, Pericles gives the players the chance to see the destructive and renewing forces of water and the adventure, hope, and pirates that come with it.

In addition to these productions, Motley Shakes will also produce two staged readings: The Spanish Tragedy, or Hieronimo is Mad Again by Thomas Kyd and The Missing Mechanical by motley player Chad Marriott. Through this season, The Motley Shakespeare Players look to not only thread together the elements within and between the plays, but also tie together the experiences of actor and audience, the modern with the classic, and the time-honored treasures with the lesser-known gems. Everyone becomes a motley player as we explore, expand, and explode what the plays of Shakespeare and his contemporaries can be.

The Motley Shakespeare Players come from across the country for this 2017/18 season and consist of Sophia Beratta, Liz Bernardo, Clare Boyd, Nick Ciavarra, Tyler Bruce Dale, Kristin Dunstan, Mary Finch, Becca Gossage, Kim Greenawalt, Allison Jean Jones, Bill Leavy, Katie Little, Chad Marriott, Jessi Scott, Brooke Spatol, and Glenn Thompson.

As part of the Motley Shakespeare Players’ mission to reach out to our community and provide performances for audiences of all backgrounds, the Motley Shakespeare Players’ will host a Basket Raffle fundraiser on Sunday, September 17th from 7:00-8:30 PM at The Kettle, located at 19 W. Beverley Street above the Staunton Antiques Center. Proceeds from this raffle will go towards making the troupe’s touring shows accessible to schools across Virginia.

For more information or to check out more about the company, visit the Motley Shakespeare Players at www.motleyshakes.com. Email motleyshakes@gmail.com for more information about tours, shows, educational offerings, and more.