Michele Edwards receives social workers endorsement in 20th House race

Michele Edwards, candidate for the House of Delegates from the 20th House District, has been endorsed by the National Association of Social Workers – Virginia chapter.

This is the seventh endorsement of her candidacy by major organizations.

The National Association of Social Workers stressed Edwards’ commitment to, “the well-being of individuals and families” in her community. They also lauded Edwards for her, “attention to issues that affect professional social workers.”

The National Association of Social Workers’ areas of importance are, “access to affordable healthcare, protection of civil rights, and accessibility to social services.”

Edwards’ priorities are to: