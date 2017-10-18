Michele Edwards receives social workers endorsement in 20th House race
Michele Edwards, candidate for the House of Delegates from the 20th House District, has been endorsed by the National Association of Social Workers – Virginia chapter.
This is the seventh endorsement of her candidacy by major organizations.
The National Association of Social Workers stressed Edwards’ commitment to, “the well-being of individuals and families” in her community. They also lauded Edwards for her, “attention to issues that affect professional social workers.”
The National Association of Social Workers’ areas of importance are, “access to affordable healthcare, protection of civil rights, and accessibility to social services.”
Edwards’ priorities are to:
Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want toYou can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.
Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialistsAugusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.
1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFPAugusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.
Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.
Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar TechnicianStable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.
- Collaborate with all people in the House of Delegates, regardless of party affiliation
- Defend property rights and our environme nt
- Ensure full-funding of public education
- Establish a living wage, appropriate to each locality in the Commonwealth
- Find solutions to ensure affordable healthcare for all Virginians
- Promote responsible gun ownership
- Protect the rights and dignity of all people, regardless of age, race, gender, sexual orientation, or national origin
- Support local businesses and attract new ones
Discussion