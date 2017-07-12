Metered parking pilot program approved in Charlottesville

Charlottesville City Council has approved a six-month pilot program for metered parking on 105 parking spaces immediately surrounding the Downtown Mall.

The Council resolution approved a rate of $1.80 per hour with the requirement to pay the meters between 8:00 AM and 8:00 PM, Monday through Saturday. The City’s goal is to begin the program on the morning of Tuesday, September 5, 2017.

A mixture of modern single space meters and multi-space pay stations will be installed. The meters will accept coins or credit cards. The machines will not be able to make change or accept currency. Most of the parking spaces in the area are currently either loading zones or restricted parking to a maximum of two hours.

There are no plans to change any of the parking space restrictions for the pilot program. Parking in the marked disable spaces will remain free of charge. Simultaneously, the City will reduce the parking rate in the Market Street Garage from $2.50 per hour to $1.50 per hour with the first hour free. Based on the rate change, 2 hour validations will no longer be accepted in the Market Street Garage.

During the pilot period the public will be encouraged to complete customer surveys on what they think of the new program. The City is particularly interested in customer preference for single space versus multi-space meters. Data will also be collected on the use and availability of on-street parking and any changes in the level of business activity in the area.

In support of affordable parking options for Downtown Mall employees, the City has created a free Park and Ride Lot on Avon Street. It can be accessed using the Number 2 bus route with a stop located right in front of the Lot.

In addition, the City will begin offering an all-day parking discount coupon to be distributed to downtown businesses. The coupon will allow parking for as long a parker may want between 6:00 AM and Midnight for a flat rate of $6.50. It is hoped business will use the coupons to split the $6.50 cost between the employer and employee at some shared percentage.

Details on all these plans will be available on the City website at www.charlottesville.org/parking before the pilot begins.