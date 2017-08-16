 jump to example.com

Men’s soccer: Virginia picked second in ACC Coastal preseason poll

Published Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, 3:15 pm

In a poll of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s 12 head coaches, the Virginia men’s soccer team was selected to finish second in the Coastal Division, released Wednesday by the conference office.

virginia soccerWith 58 points received and two first place votes, Virginia was second behind preseason favorite North Carolina in the Coastal Division. The Tar Heels received 69 points and five first place votes. Defending ACC Champion and runner-up at the 2016 College Cup, Wake Forest, was picked to win the Atlantic Division with 62 points and eight first place votes.

With 21 letterwinners returning from last year’s team that accumulated an 11-4-5 overall record and trip to the third round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament, the Cavaliers were initially ranked 13th in the United Coaches Preseason Poll. The Cavaliers bowed out in last year’s tournament to eventual national champion Stanford.

The Virginia roster features six players that received postseason honors from the ACC including second team selections Pablo Aguilar, (Guatemala City, Guatemala,) Jeff Caldwell (Todd, N.C.) and Edward Opoku (Millbrook, N.Y.). Opoku was one of 31 players nationwide to be added to the preseason MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List.

Virginia has won seven national championships, 15 ACC titles and appeared in 36-consecutive NCAA tournaments – the longest current streak in the nation.

The Cavaliers will have one final exhibition match this Saturday (Aug. 19) at Georgetown before opening up the regular season at home against Villanova on Aug. 25

 

ACC Men’s Soccer Preseason Coaches Poll

Overall Champion

  • North Carolina (5)
  • Wake Forest (3)
  • Clemson (2)
  • Virginia (1)
  • Notre Dame (1)

 

Atlantic Division

  1. Wake Forest (8) – 62
  2. Clemson (3) – 60
  3. Louisville (1) – 52
  4. Syracuse – 41
  5. Boston College – 20
  6. NC State – 17

 

Coastal Division

  1. North Carolina (9) – 69
  2. Virginia (2) – 58
  3. Notre Dame (1) – 51
  4. Virginia Tech – 31
  5. Duke – 28
  6. Pitt – 15
