 jump to example.com
 

McAuliffe to lead trade, marketing Mission to Japan

Published Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, 12:00 am

terry mcauliffeGovernor Terry McAuliffe will lead a four-day trade and marketing mission to Japan from October 11 – 14.

The Governor will be accompanied by Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore, as well as representatives from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. The Governor will meet with senior business executives during the mission, as well as promote Virginia’s desirable business location and tourism assets. This mission marks the Governor’s 33rd trade and marketing mission.

“Missions like these are vitally important to recruiting foreign direct investment to the Commonwealth, thanking existing companies for doing business in Virginia, and promoting our agricultural, forestry, port, and tourism assets,” said Governor McAuliffe. “With more than 550 international companies from over 55 countries calling Virginia home, I look forward to closing more deals during this mission that will create more jobs and economic opportunities for the citizens of the Commonwealth.”

Virginia is home to operations for nearly 70 Japan-based companies, representing 6,215 jobs and $1.5 billion in capital investment in the Commonwealth. Japan is the ninth largest market for total Virginia exports of goods and services valued at almost $460 million in 2016. Last year, Japan was the fifth largest importer of Virginia agricultural and forestry products valued at $175 million. Japan was the sixth largest overseas market for Virginia, which welcomed more than 21,600 Japanese visitors in 2016.

Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want to

You can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.

Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialists

Augusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.

1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFP

Augusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.

Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500

Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.

Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician

Stable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.

 
 
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Composer, singer, and violinist Jenny Scheinman provides live score for film of Appalachian towns
Bridgewater College to hold CROP Meal, Walk
Charlottesville IT wins Governor’s Technology Award
Ariake U.S.A to invest $17 million in the City of Harrisonburg
Warner, Kaine back rural broadband proposal
Northam releases women’s health, equality, opportunity platform
Charlottesville issues drought warning
Fishburne Military School welcomes parents for big weekend