McAuliffe to lead trade, marketing Mission to Japan

Governor Terry McAuliffe will lead a four-day trade and marketing mission to Japan from October 11 – 14.

The Governor will be accompanied by Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore, as well as representatives from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. The Governor will meet with senior business executives during the mission, as well as promote Virginia’s desirable business location and tourism assets. This mission marks the Governor’s 33rd trade and marketing mission.

“Missions like these are vitally important to recruiting foreign direct investment to the Commonwealth, thanking existing companies for doing business in Virginia, and promoting our agricultural, forestry, port, and tourism assets,” said Governor McAuliffe. “With more than 550 international companies from over 55 countries calling Virginia home, I look forward to closing more deals during this mission that will create more jobs and economic opportunities for the citizens of the Commonwealth.”

Virginia is home to operations for nearly 70 Japan-based companies, representing 6,215 jobs and $1.5 billion in capital investment in the Commonwealth. Japan is the ninth largest market for total Virginia exports of goods and services valued at almost $460 million in 2016. Last year, Japan was the fifth largest importer of Virginia agricultural and forestry products valued at $175 million. Japan was the sixth largest overseas market for Virginia, which welcomed more than 21,600 Japanese visitors in 2016.