McAuliffe announces first meeting of Commonwealth Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

The Commonwealth Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will hold its first meeting Tuesday, October 10, 2017 from 1-4pm in the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond.

The Commission will be chaired by Rabbi Jack Moline and Chief Deputy Attorney General Cynthia Hudson.

Established by Executive Order Number 69, the Commission will identify policy changes that can be made at the state level to combat intolerance, expand opportunity for all, and make Virginia more open and inclusive to people from every walk of life. Created in the wake of the violent white supremacist events on August 11th and 12th in Charlottesville, the Commission will also examine how people become radicalized and what steps can be taken to prevent political violence in the future.

The Membership of the Commission is as follows:

Hassan M. Ahmad of Sterling, Immigration Attorney, The HMA Law Firm

Jenny B. Alexander, PhD, MSW of Roanoke, Services Program Manager, City of Roanoke Department of Social Services

*denotes Co-Chair