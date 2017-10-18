McAuliffe announces 2017 recipient of Governor’s Award for Excellence in International Trade

Governor Terry McAuliffe announced that QubicaAMF is the recipient of the 2017 Commonwealth of Virginia Governor’s Award for Excellence in International Trade.

The award was presented at the 69th annual Virginia Conference on World Trade, held in Williamsburg. QubicaAMF, based in Mechanicsville, has been a participant in the Commonwealth’s international trade programs since 2014. Throughthe Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s (VEDP) Virginia Leaders in Export Trade (VALET) program, the company has experienced international successes, growing its annual revenue by over 15 percent and increasing its Virginia-based employment by more than 25 percent.

The Governor’s Award for Excellence in International Trade recognizes a Virginia business that has excelled in global trade. The recipient of this annual award has increased its international sales, while promoting the best interests of its employees and the surrounding community.

“I congratulate QubicaAMF on its vision and success in expanding markets overseas, and Virginia’s international trade team for providing programs and support to enable our existing companies to enter and grow in the global marketplace,” said Governor McAuliffe. “As we continue our efforts to diversify and build the new Virginia economy, international trade remains a key business expansion strategy. QubicaAMF is a prime example of the success that businesses can achieve in the Commonwealth and around the world.”

In July 2015, QubicaAMF joined the VALET program and successfully secured new partnerships in Chile, India, Japan, and Peru. During its two years in the VALET Program, the company grew its international sales by an impressive 20 percent. The Commonwealth’s VALET program assists Virginia companies that have firmly established domestic operations and are committed to international exporting as an expansion strategy. Currently, the VALET program has 50 companies as participants.

“QubicaAMF has made a name for itself in the global marketplace, and this award for its impressive accomplishments in international trade is a testament to the company’s dedication to growth,” said Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “Exports spur job creation and investment here at home and contribute significantly to building the new Virginia economy. We are proud to have QubicaAMF on the Commonwealth’s corporate roster and look forward to its continued success.”

Headquartered in Mechanicsville, QubicaAMF enjoys a global reputation for offering a complete line of high-quality, innovative solutions for new and existing bowling and entertainment centers. The company has over 75 years of experience and an installed base of more than 10,000 bowling centers worldwide. QubicaAMF has sales offices in 10 countries, a distributor network with worldwide reach and maintains the largest research and development team in the bowling industry for software, electronics, entertainment systems, and electro-mechanical products.

“Virginia’s VALET program was instrumental in our international sales success,” said Jay Buhl, Senior Vice President & General Manager of QubicaAMF. “Even though we have a presence in many countries, VEDP’s International Trade programs accelerated our ability to compete in several new markets.”

For more information on Virginia’s international trade programs, visit http://exportvirginia.org.