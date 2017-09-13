McAuliffe announces $2.35 million in urgent need funding from CDBG Program

Governor Terry McAuliffe today announced $2,352,994 in Urgent Need funding from the Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) Program to assist the Counties of Lee, Sussex, and Wise and the Towns of Wakefield and Waverly with their long-term rebuilding efforts in response to natural disasters, including severe flash flooding and tornado damage.

This program makes funding available to eligible localities to enable prompt response to existing serious and immediate threats to local health and safety and to support long term recovery.

“I am pleased to announce these grant awards to five localities that need critical assistance as they work to rebuild their communities after these natural disasters,” said Governor McAuliffe. “The projects announced today are key community development initiatives that will support short and long term recovery efforts for the localities. I’m thankful to our first responders for their immediate actions and our community leaders for leading the charge in the wake of these events.”

The CDBG Urgent Need projects in the Counties of Lee and Wise are in response to homes damaged during two large winter storms in 2015 that resulted in severe flash flooding. Governor McAuliffe declared a state of emergency in preparation for the storms and the Administration worked on short term needs. These projects will focus on the rehabilitation of ten homes and the substantial reconstruction of eight homes that were significantly damaged and where insurance was not available to assist with the repairs.

The CDBG Urgent Need project in Sussex County is in response to the destruction of businesses, homes, and infrastructure during the nine-mile wide Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF) Category 1 Tornado in 2016 in the county and the Towns of Wakefield and Waverly. Governor McAuliffe declared a state of emergency as a result of the severe weather event that caused tornado damage and this CDBG grant will provide critical rebuilding assistance to these communities. This regional project will provide housing rehabilitation for 27 homes, substantial reconstruction of six homes, façade improvements for two commercial businesses, and repair damaged infrastructure such as drainage and sidewalks.

“Through the Urgent Need fund within the CDBG program, we continue to provide necessary resources to communities throughout Virginia as they continue their recovery efforts,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd P. Haymore. “By partnering with our localities, we are ensuring a better quality of life for the residents in these communities.”

Since 1982, Virginia receives approximately $16.5 million annually for the federally-funded CDBG program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. CDBG grants are awarded through a competitive process. CDBG funding benefits low- and moderate-income persons, prevents slums and blight, and/or addresses urgent needs in response to declarations of disasters or issues of particular urgency.