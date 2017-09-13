 jump to example.com

McAuliffe announces $2.35 million in urgent need funding from CDBG Program

Published Wednesday, Sep. 13, 2017, 6:30 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Governor Terry McAuliffe today announced $2,352,994 in Urgent Need funding from the Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) Program to assist the Counties of Lee, Sussex, and Wise and the Towns of Wakefield and Waverly with their long-term rebuilding efforts in response to natural disasters, including severe flash flooding and tornado damage.

virginiaThis program makes funding available to eligible localities to enable prompt response to existing serious and immediate threats to local health and safety and to support long term recovery. 

“I am pleased to announce these grant awards to five localities that need critical assistance as they work to rebuild their communities after these natural disasters,” said Governor McAuliffe.  “The projects announced today are key community development initiatives that will support short and long term recovery efforts for the localities. I’m thankful to our first responders for their immediate actions and our community leaders for leading the charge in the wake of these events.”

The CDBG Urgent Need projects in the Counties of Lee and Wise are in response to homes damaged during two large winter storms in 2015 that resulted in severe flash flooding. Governor McAuliffe declared a state of emergency in preparation for the storms and the Administration worked on short term needs. These projects will focus on the rehabilitation of ten homes and the substantial reconstruction of eight homes that were significantly damaged and where insurance was not available to assist with the repairs.

The CDBG Urgent Need project in Sussex County is in response to the destruction of businesses, homes, and infrastructure during the nine-mile wide Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF) Category 1 Tornado in 2016 in the county and the Towns of Wakefield and Waverly. Governor McAuliffe declared a state of emergency as a result of the severe weather event that caused tornado damage and this CDBG grant will provide critical rebuilding assistance to these communities. This regional project will provide housing rehabilitation for 27 homes, substantial reconstruction of six homes, façade improvements for two commercial businesses, and repair damaged infrastructure such as drainage and sidewalks. 

“Through the Urgent Need fund within the CDBG program, we continue to provide necessary resources to communities throughout Virginia as they continue their recovery efforts,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd P. Haymore. “By partnering with our localities, we are ensuring a better quality of life for the residents in these communities.”

Since 1982, Virginia receives approximately $16.5 million annually for the federally-funded CDBG program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. CDBG grants are awarded through a competitive process. CDBG funding benefits low- and moderate-income persons, prevents slums and blight, and/or addresses urgent needs in response to declarations of disasters or issues of particular urgency.

   
Discussion
 
Highlights

Gas prices from AAA: Irma packs a punch in Southeast

The national gas price average appears to be leveling out despite Hurricane/Tropical Storm Irma making landfall in the Southeast.

Performance-driven nonsense driving NASCAR sponsor moves

Tuesday September 12, 2017 will be a day of infamy in NASCAR for many years to come when it comes to sponsorship, dedication and commitment.

#Charlottesville: Divide, not unite

We now have the second side to the “both sides” dichotomy of #Charlottesville that President Trump tried to sell us on.

Bob Dylan coming to Richmond Coliseum

Nobel Prize winner Bob Dylan is coming to the Richmond Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 10. Tickets to the concert go on sale on Friday, Sept. 15.

AccuWeather predicts economic cost of Harvey, Irma to be $290 billion

AccuWeather reports it has been a destructive and costly hurricane season, following the historic impacts from Hurricane Harvey and now Hurricane Irma.

Is UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall on the hot seat?

You assume Bronco Mendenhall is secure at UVA in the second year of his five-year contract, and he probably is.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA football at a crossroads?

Chris Graham and Scott German review the 34-17 UVA loss to Indiana on Saturday, and look at the state of the football program heading into Week 3.

Waynesboro SMAC stars making waves in college pools

SMAC currently has eight swimmers competing in college, four at a Division I swimming program.

Delegate Landes presents Fishburne Military School Superintendent, CAPT Mark Black USN(Ret), and Battalion Commander Cadet Phillip Griffin with a copy of House Joint Resolution No. 814 honoring the life of JB Yount III.

Charlottesville teen named highest-ranking Fishburne Military School cadet

Young men from throughout Virginia, 17 other states, and five foreign nations came together yesterday in the Fishburne Military School quadrangle.

Events Calendar

Upcoming events in the Shenandoah Valley, Central Virginia and statewide from the Augusta Free Press Events Calendar. Don't see your event listed? Email augustafreepress2@gmail.com.

Grammy-nominated Four Freshmen performing at the Wayne Theatre on Sept. 16

The Wayne Theatre presents The Four Freshmen on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The Petty Hearts bring Tom Petty tribute to Wayne Theatre on Sept. 22

Tom Petty tribute band The Petty Hearts are coming to the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Sept. 22.

John Denver tribute band plays the Wayne Theatre on Oct. 6

John Denver tribute band Back Home Again is performing at the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Oct. 6.

Heart by Heart brings tribute show to Wayne Theatre on Oct. 7

Heart by Heart, featuring original Heart members Steve Fossen and Michael Derosier, will perform at the Wayne Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Seth Glier, Matt Nakoa coming to the Wayne Theatre on Oct. 20

Young music talents Seth Glier and Matt Nakoa will be performing in concert at the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Oct. 20.

Acclaimed BalletX bringing world-class dance show to Wayne Theatre on Oct. 21

The Wayne Theatre presents Philadelphia-based BalletX on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.

Web Design, Marketing

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the editor of AugustaFreePress.com, is an award-winning journalist, author, TV and radio host, and an ESPN3 college football and baseball color commentator.

   
Recent Posts
Faith leaders protest pipelines statewide
Hurricane Jose to stir East Coast surf into next week; Where will it track?
Lack of Northam response on Jefferson statue tarp: Political impact?
Northam: Trump’s ACA sabotage leaves Virginians without choice of insurers
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Behind the scenes at ESPN3
Sen. Warner asks FTC to probe Equifax data, security practices after hack
Virginia launches 2017 tax amnesty program
W&L to host Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter David Fahrenthold
Performance-driven nonsense driving NASCAR sponsor moves
Game Preview: UVA faces UConn in key early-season clash
Waynesboro Police seek help ID’g shoplifting suspect
A few social media strategies that will mark 2017
UVA president Teresa Sullivan ‘disagree(s)’ with protesters on Jefferson statue tarp
#Charlottesville: Divide, not unite
Casino cruise
Virginia Tech scientist to use NSF grant to study real-time solutions
   
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 