McAuliffe announces $2.2 billion growth for Virginia tourism industry since 2014

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Virginia’s tourism revenue has grown by $2.2 billion since 2014 with a compound annual growth rate of 3.3 percent.

Tourism is an instant revenue generator for the Commonwealth, representing almost $23.7 billion in revenue in 2016, a 10.2 percent increase from 2013 when the tourism industry generated approximately $21.5 billion in revenue.

“Virginia’s tourism industry is a critical component of the new Virginia economy, providing jobs for our citizens and funneling millions of dollars back into our communities,” said Governor McAuliffe. “We have traveled across the globe to promote Virginia as a premier travel destination, showcasing our beautiful scenery, rich history, and incredible culinary offerings, in addition to our outstanding oysters, wine, craft beer, cider, and distilled spirits. I am committed to the continued growth of this important industry, and to showing the world why Virginia is for Lovers.”

Today, visitor spending in Virginia supports 230,000 jobs with 16,000 of those added during Governor McAuliffe’s tenure, representing a 7.6 percent increase. Virginia’s tourism industry also provides $1.7 billion in state and local taxes, with a compound annual growth rate of 5.6 percent. Virginia welcomed more than 45 million visitors from across the United States last year, a record high for domestic travel to the Commonwealth.

“As the fifth largest private employer in Virginia, the travel industry is an important sector of the Virginia economy, contributing to the quality of life for our residents and making Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Todd Haymore, Secretary of Commerce and Trade. “That’s why the McAuliffe administration, working in close partnership with the private sector, the General Assembly, and others, has been dedicated to growing the tourism industry by encouraging more economic development and new product, which help Virginia compete to be the best place in the country to visit.”

Since taking office in January 2014, Governor McAuliffe has encouraged and overseen important tourism product development projects across the Commonwealth, creating thousands of jobs and bringing millions of investment dollars into Virginia communities. The number of new tourism products and their impact on Virginia’s economy has grown exponentially under the leadership of Governor McAuliffe, as Virginia witnessed an influx of new hotels, breweries, wineries, cideries, distilleries, restaurants, sports complexes, artisan trails, agritourism businesses, outfitters, museums, and more.

Additionally, Governor McAuliffe has awarded more than $3.3 million in matching tourism grants across the Commonwealth, helping localities leverage limited marketing dollars and maximize their ability to compete in an overly saturated, overly competitive market. Due to Governor McAuliffe and his administration’s support of tourism development and marketing, every region in Virginia has reported economic growth annually during his tenure.

In 2016, domestic travelers spent nearly $65 million per day across the Commonwealth. Employees in Virginia’s travel industry earned $5.6 billion in payroll income, representing a 5.4 percent increase over 2015. The largest increase in travel expenditures was in the food and lodging sectors, with a $630 million increase compared to 2015. In recently released data, all regions across the Commonwealth saw tourism growth in 2016.

“Governor McAuliffe’s leadership has encouraged unparalleled growth for Virginia, helping to advance every sector of the tourism economy,” said Rita McClenny, President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “The Governor’s passion and enthusiasm for our great Commonwealth is infectious, and he has been an outstanding ambassador by promoting the Virginia is for Lovers message across the globe. We are grateful for the Governor’s dedication, support, and leadership, as he has piloted us year after year towards record-breaking visitor spending, job creation, and economic growth.”

Governor McAuliffe has also demonstrated a commitment to Virginia’s growing agritourism industry. In April, he announced the economic impact of the agritourism sector in Virginia, a growing division of the tourism industry. The study, conducted by the Virginia Tech Pamplin College of Business, showed that Virginia’s agritourism industry accounts for $2.2 billion in economic activity. The report also showed that the economic activity attributed to the Commonwealth’s 1,400 agritourism businesses supports 22,000 jobs, contributes $840 million in income, and injects $135 million in state and local taxes. The study was the first statewide benchmark report to measure the economic and fiscal impacts of Virginia’s agritourism industry.

The Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) is the state agency responsible for marketing Virginia as a premier travel destination and promoting the 48-year old “Virginia is for Lovers” brand, the longest-running state tourism slogan in the country. VTC operates as a fully-integrated marketing unit charged with increasing brand awareness through owned, earned, and paid media opportunities, as well as social media strategies.

VTC receives its annual economic impact data from the U.S. Travel Association. The information is based on domestic visitor spending (travelers from within the United States) from per-person trips taken 50 miles or more away from home. To view detailed economic impact data by locality, please visit www.vatc.org/research/economicimpact.

Plan your next vacation in Virginia. Visit www.virginia.org discover why Virginia is for Lovers.