McAuliffe administration provides guidance to local school divisions on Trump immigration orders
Published Wednesday, Mar. 1, 2017, 2:57 pm
Front Page » Government/Politics » McAuliffe administration provides guidance to local school divisions on Trump immigration orders
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
The Virginia Department of Education has distributed new guidance based on legal advice from the Office of the Attorney General in response to recent executive actions on immigration.
“President Trump’s unprecedented modifications to long-standing immigration policies have led to fear and uncertainty in many of our communities,” Governor McAuliffe said. “So let me be clear: the Commonwealth will continue to be a welcoming place for all students and families, and my administration remains committed to honoring our constitutional obligation to provide each and every pupil with a free and high-quality public education, regardless of immigration status.”
“These guidelines outline the rights and responsibilities of our superintendents and school boards,” said Secretary of Education Dietra Trent. “They also reinforce our responsibility to provide every single student enrolled in a public school access to a secure learning environment where they can learn, grow and thrive.”
“Every child in Virginia has the right to learn and grow in a safe, supporting school,” said Attorney General Mark R. Herring. “I’m happy to help Governor McAuliffe, Secretary Trent, and Superintendent Staples take proactive steps to make sure our students and their families understand their rights, and our schools understand their responsibilities to their students and communities.”
To read the new guidelines: doe.virginia.gov/administrators/superintendents_memos/2017/059-17.shtml.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion