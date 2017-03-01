McAuliffe administration provides guidance to local school divisions on Trump immigration orders

The Virginia Department of Education has distributed new guidance based on legal advice from the Office of the Attorney General in response to recent executive actions on immigration.

“President Trump’s unprecedented modifications to long-standing immigration policies have led to fear and uncertainty in many of our communities,” Governor McAuliffe said. “So let me be clear: the Commonwealth will continue to be a welcoming place for all students and families, and my administration remains committed to honoring our constitutional obligation to provide each and every pupil with a free and high-quality public education, regardless of immigration status.”

“These guidelines outline the rights and responsibilities of our superintendents and school boards,” said Secretary of Education Dietra Trent. “They also reinforce our responsibility to provide every single student enrolled in a public school access to a secure learning environment where they can learn, grow and thrive.”

“Every child in Virginia has the right to learn and grow in a safe, supporting school,” said Attorney General Mark R. Herring. “I’m happy to help Governor McAuliffe, Secretary Trent, and Superintendent Staples take proactive steps to make sure our students and their families understand their rights, and our schools understand their responsibilities to their students and communities.”

To read the new guidelines: doe.virginia.gov/administrators/superintendents_memos/2017/059-17.shtml.