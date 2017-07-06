Mary Baldwin University welcomes new director of alumni engagement
Published Thursday, Jul. 6, 2017, 1:58 pm
When Clare Eakin was 17 years old she dreamed of working at Mary Baldwin. Her family had just moved to Staunton, and she hoped that one day she would find a place at the school on the hill. Years later her dream is now a reality as she was recently named MBU’s new director of alumni engagement.
Eakin double majored in education and theology while earning her bachelor’s degree at Birmingham University in the United Kingdom.
After graduation she worked in various fields, including as an elementary school teacher and at a library. Eakin is no stranger to higher education and her last two titles prior to being hired at MBU were director of stewardship and donor engagement at the University of Virginia and the assistant director of donor stewardship at James Madison University.
Mary Baldwin’s Vice President for University Advancement Brooke Herndon feels fortunate to bring Eakin on board her team.
“She has a passion for working with people and has a great deal of experience in the areas of volunteer management and fundraising,” Herndon said. “I am happy that we can help fulfill her dream of coming to Baldwin.”
With more than 12 years of experience in the development field, Eakin brings thorough and productive knowledge of the design and implantation for strategic fundraising to MBU.
