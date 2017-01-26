Mark Warner announces opposition to Jeff Sessions for Attorney General
Published Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, 11:40 am
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) today released the below statement in opposition to confirming Sen. Jeff Sessions as Attorney General.
“I respect Sen. Sessions’ service to Alabama and to the nation, but I cannot support his nomination to serve as U.S. Attorney General.
“Sen. Sessions’ opposition to bipartisan, commonsense policies relating to voting rights, anti-discrimination, domestic violence protections and criminal justice reform, among others, have resulted in thousands of Virginians voicing significant concerns about this nomination. I share their concerns.
“Attorney General is one of the most important positions in a president’s Cabinet, tasked with enforcing laws and protecting the civil rights of all Americans. Sen. Sessions’ long record in opposition to these ideals gives me concern that he is not the right person to serve as Attorney General.”
