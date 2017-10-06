Mark Kelly, Virginia gun safety advocates call on Ed Gillespie to release NRA questionnaire
Captain Mark Kelly, the Co-Founder of Americans for Responsible Solutions, joined with gun safety advocates today in Alexandria today to call on NRA-endorsed candidate Ed Gillespie to release his NRA questionnaire.
Throughout his Virginia gubernatorial campaign, Gillespie has touted his NRA endorsement, but has refused to disclose whether or not he would support the gun lobby’s dangerous agenda that threatens the safety of Virginia’s families and communities.
Captain Mark Kelly:
“This week, our nation experienced another horrific shooting in Las Vegas — the deadliest in modern American history. Gun violence touches every single community in this country, including Virginia. And Virginia’s next governor needs to play an important role in combating this deadly epidemic.
“Where Ralph Northam will work to improve public safety for all Virginians, Ed Gillespie has shown that he will be a rubber stamp for the gun lobby’s dangerous agenda. Ed Gillespie has received an A-rating from the National Rifle Association and has been endorsed by the NRA. But what remains unclear is what Ed Gillespie had to promise in order to get that endorsement. As governor, will Ed Gillespie support allowing guns in K-12 schools? As governor, will Ed Gillespie eliminate the permitting system for carrying concealed firearms, so that there is no background check and no safety training required? Does Ed Gillespie still want to protect the loopholes the let felons, domestic abusers and the dangerously mentally ill buy guns without a background check — a loophole that 88 percent of Virginians favor closing?
“We believe Virginians deserve to know where Ed Gillespie stands, and whether he will put the profits of the gun lobby over the safety of Virginia children and families. That’s why Ed Gillespie needs to release his NRA questionnaire because the answers to these questions are too important.”
