Mark Kelly, Virginia gun safety advocates call on Ed Gillespie to release NRA questionnaire

Captain Mark Kelly, the Co-Founder of Americans for Responsible Solutions, joined with gun safety advocates today in Alexandria today to call on NRA-endorsed candidate Ed Gillespie to release his NRA questionnaire.

Throughout his Virginia gubernatorial campaign, Gillespie has touted his NRA endorsement, but has refused to disclose whether or not he would support the gun lobby’s dangerous agenda that threatens the safety of Virginia’s families and communities.

Captain Mark Kelly: