Lynchburg District Weekly Traffic Alert: Jan. 15-19

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

Amherst County

Route 29 North to 29 Business – Crew will repair pavement markings.

Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Appomattox County

Route 460 – Crew will perform sign maintenance.

Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Buckingham County

Route 60 – Crew will perform sign maintenance.

Route 662 & 644 (Andersonville AHQ) – Crew will work on Rural Rustic projects.

Andersonville AHQ – Crew will cut brush at various secondary route locations.

Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Campbell County

Route 460 Business, Timberlake Road – Crew will replace back plates on signals.

Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Charlotte County

Route 643 over Branch of Roanoke Creek (642-746) –Closed thru 2/2 for bridge replacement. Detour via 642 and 746.

Route 698, Phenix AHQ – Rural Rustic project underway.

Route 1001 – Crew will repair pavement markings.

Crafton’s Gate AHQ – Crew will mow along various secondary routes.

Various – Crews will boom axe, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Cumberland County

Routes 667 & 703 – Crew will add stone on Rural Rustic Road project.

Various – Crew will cut brush, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Halifax County

Route 58 W over Lawson Creek (501-931) – Lane closures for bridge work. Est. comp. 4/2018.

Route 58, Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will boom axe.

Route 360 over Dan River – Jan. 8 -26, weather permitting, debris removal with lane closure.

Route 677 over Polecat Creek (676-763) – Road closed thru 2/16 for bridge replacement. Detour via 676, and 360.

Pavement messages – Crew will work on maintenance and repair of messages countywide.

Bethel AHQ – Crew will apply shoulder stone at various locations.

Volens AHQ – Crew will cut right of way on secondary routes.

Various –Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer requests.

Lynchburg

Route 29/460 (Odd Fellows Rd Int. & Odd Fellows Rd.) – Equipment entering/exiting roadway. Temporary lane closures possible on 460 & Odd Fellows. Est. comp. 8/3/18. Speed – 45 mph.

Odd Fellows Road –One-way traffic in effect from Perkins St. to Bradley Dr. to widen road for new interchange. Traffic can travel south; however, detour will be in place for northbound traffic (to Mayflower Dr.). Detours will last approximately 3 months.

Nelson County

Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Pittsylvania County

Route 29, Rondo AHQ – Crew will repair shoulders.

Routes 41 and 57 – Crew will repair pavement markings.

Route 694 over Banister River (703-1035) –Closed thru 3/9 for bridge replacement. Detour via 703, 29 and 718.

Brosville AHQ – Crew will replace pipe on secondary routes.

Gretna and Kentuck AHQs – Crews will cut limbs.

Gretna, Kentuck, and Mt. Airy AHQs – Crews will work surfaces.

Mt. Airy AHQ – Crew will apply shoulder stone on secondary routes.

Rondo AHQ – Crew will remove roadside debris.

Various –Crews will boom axe and respond to customers.

Prince Edward County

Route 691 – Crew will prepare for Rural Rustic project.

Various – Crew will cut brush, remove debris, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

District-wide activities

Bridge maintenance – Crews will perform maintenance on bridges.

Guardrail maintenance – Crews will do guardrail maintenance.

Line painting – Crews will address work orders/requests as weather/schedule permit.