Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Sept. 25-29
Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. Items in italics contain new/updated information.
For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.
Amherst County:
Route 29 Bus S over NS RR– Bridge deck overlay with one 17’ lane. Est. comp. 12/15/17.
Route 130 over Pedlar River- New bridge is open to traffic; relocation of Route 635 connector continues. Lane closures possible. Est. completion of project: 11/27/17.
Route 624 over 29 Bypass (661-604) – Road closed Sept. 25-Oct. 6 for repairs. Detour via 604, 60, 29 Bypass and 29 Business.
Appomattox County:
Route 24 – Crew will perform sign maintenance.
Buckingham County:
Route 60 – Crew will perform sign maintenance.
Dillwyn AHQ – Crew will mow on various secondary routes.
Surface treatment schedule – Traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic thru September.
Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.
Campbell County:
Route 29 S (city limits to Rt 738) –Milling and paving will begin 8/24. Traffic control devices and flaggers will direct motorists.
Route 460 Bridge over Beaver Creek – One lane of traffic with 14.5 ft width restriction will be in place using temporary traffic control barrier for bridge deck overlay project. Estimated completion – October 7, 2017.
Route 406 & F906 – AEP will move utility lines in early Oct. Message boards will alert motorists to lane closures.
Route 460 W over Buffalo Creek – Bridge deck overlay. One 12’ width lane. Estimated completion 12/15/17.
Route 501 N&S over 29/460 – Bridge deck overlay. One lane closed at a time. 15’ width northbound. Estimated completion 12/15/17.
Route 633 (705-703) – Bridge work. One lane traffic with temporary signal.
Route 650 over Molly’s Creek – Traffic restricted to single 10’ lane using concrete barrier, temporary signal and traffic control devices. Completion – 10/27/17.
Route 696 over Troublesome Creek (709-693) – Road closed through late-October for bridge replacement. Detour via 709, 692 and 693 back to 709.
Charlotte County:
Route 15 N/S over 15 Bus. – Max. load width of 12’ allowed through bridge repair project. Oversized loads may use Rt. 15 Business. Temporary traffic control in place. Est. comp. 12/15/17.
Route 15 – Crews will perform sign maintenance.
Route 40, Phenix AHQ – Crew will work culverts.
Route 746 over stream (40 – 649) – Road closed 10/10-11/17 for abutment repairs. Detours via 649, 40 & 746.
Phenix AHQ – Crew will mow.
Various – Crews will boom axe, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.
Cumberland County:
Various – Crew will work surfaces and ditches, mow and respond to customer concerns.
Halifax County:
Route 58 over Winn’s Creek (bet. 696 & 779) – Lane closed due to bridge railing damage. 11’ width restriction. Est. completion – October 7.
Route 96 – Crews will retrace line markings.
Route 626 over NS RR (785-620) – Bridge painting. Flaggers and traffic control devices will assist motorists during work. Expect delays.
Bethel AHQ – Crew will cut limbs.
Bethel and Cluster Springs AHQs – Crews will work surfaces.
Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will boom axe and cut right of way.
Volens AHQ – Crews will mow.
Various–Crews will respond to customer requests.
Lynchburg:
Route 501 N&S over 29/460 – Bridge deck overlay. One lane closed at a time. 15’ width northbound. Estimated completion 12/15/17.
Greenview Drive– Changes in traffic pattern during project. Completion- Fall 2017.
Route 29/460 (Odd Fellows Rd Int. & Odd Fellows Rd.)– Equipment entering/exiting roadway. Temporary lane closures possible on 460 & Odd Fellows. Est. comp. 8/3/18. Speed – 45 mph.
Route 460, area of LU campus – LU/English Construction bridge project.
Route 151 (664-6) – Milling and paving, 8 pm – 6 am, Sept. 17 – early October.
Route 151/6 & 638 int. – Intersections improvements. Traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Work zone in operation from 7 am to 7 pm, weather permitting. Expect delays. Estimated completion October 16, 2017.
Routes 29 and 151 – Crews will maintain and repair pavement messages.
Route 611 over Perry Creek (636-635) – Road closed to through traffic for bridge replacement. Detour via 626, 638, 6/151 and 635 back to 611. Estimated completion – Oct. 6, 2017.
Route 633 over Branch Taylor Creek (635 – 692) – Road closed 9/18-10/13 for culvert replacement. Detour will use Route 635, 692, and 29 back to 633.
Route 714 – Sept. 27-Oct. 6, 8:30 am – 4:30 pm, bridge work will result in delays.
Route 1001 –Construction of sidewalk with curb and gutter. Continuous right shoulder closure eastbound with possible right lane closures. Hours: 7 am to 5 pm.
Pittsylvania County:
Route 62– Crews will retrace line markings.
Route 605 over Marrowbone Creek – Advance warning signs & portable signals in use. Traffic reduced to one alternating thru lane during joint repairs.
Route 637(Gretna AHQ) and Route 800 (Rondo AHQ)– Crews will work Rural Rustic project.
Route 695 over Fall Creek – Road closed 7/24-10/27 for bridge replacement. Detour in use.
Route 873 (878 – 872) – Closed approximately 2 weeks beginning Sept. 25 for pipe replacement. Detour via 58 Business, 872 and 878.
Brosville, Gretna, Kentuck and Mt. Airy AHQs – Crews will boom axe.
Brosville, Gretna and Mt. Airy AHQs – Crews will mow.
Kentuck and Rondo AHQs – Crews will work surfaces.
Gretna and Rondo AHQs – Crews will clean roadsides.
Rondo AHQ – Crew will cut back intersections.
Various –Crews will respond to customers.
Prince Edward County:
Route 307– Crews will retrace line markings.
Route 651 over Harris Creek (Rt 690 – 608) – Road closed 10/1017-11/10/17 for bridge replacement. Detour via 626, 460 and 608 back to 651.
Route 691, 705 & 784 – Crew will begin preparation for Rural Rustic projects.
Route 695 over Route 460 – Bridge painting may result in delays.
Surface treatment schedule – Traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Thru early September.
Various – Crew will mow, work surfaces, cut brush, remove debris and respond to customer concerns.
District-wide activities:
Bridge maintenance – Crews will wash and perform maintenance on bridges.
Guardrail maintenance – Crews will do guardrail maintenance.
Pipe rehabilitation – Crews will rehab/replace pipe at various locations.
Discussion