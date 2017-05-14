Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: May 15-19

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

Amherst County:

Route 130 over Graham Creek – Traffic restricted by signal, signage and message boards to one 11’ lane until June 20 for bridge deck reconstruction.

Route 130 over Pedlar River- Bridge work; road closed. Detour to new construction/existing Rt. 635. Messages boards, signs and barriers in use. Est. comp. 11/27/17.

Route 210 bet. Route 29 Bypass and Route 29 Bus. – Flaggers and traffic control devices will assist motorists during surface work. Expect delays.

Surface treatment schedule for Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson counties – March 27-December 28, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays.

Appomattox County:

Route 460 West (from Appomattox Co/Pr. Edward Co line to Rt. 620) – Traffic control devices and flaggers will be in use during surface work. Expect delays.

Surface treatment schedule for Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson counties – March 27-December 28, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays.

Buckingham County:

Route 15 (Andersonville AHQ – Crews will cut brush.

Route 20 over Slate River – Speed reduced during bridge replacement. Est. comp. – 12/2017.

Route 20 (Dillwyn AHQ) Crew will work shoulders.

Route 60 (Andersonville) – Crew will repair asphalt and provide traffic control for bridge work.

Various – Crews will work surfaces, mow and respond to customer concerns.

Campbell County:

Routes 29 & 460 – Crews will work on ramp lights.

Route 501 (0.54 miles south of Route 652 to 0.74 miles north of 635 – Gladys) – From March 27 to May 16, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic during surface work. Expect delays.

Route 501 (Route 654 to Route 686 – Winfall) – From March 30 to June 16, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic during surface work. Expect delays.

Route 601 over Entry Creek (756-645) –Culvert replacement road closure delayed until May 22.

Route 605 between Routes 917 and 501, Naruna – Traffic control will be in place from 10-11 am on May 13 for special event.

Route 650 over Molly’s Creek – Traffic restricted to single 10’ lane using concrete barrier, temporary signal and traffic control devices. Completion – October 27, 2017.

Surface treatment schedule for Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson counties – March 27-December 28, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays.

Charlotte County:

Route 15 North & South over 15 Business – Max. load width of 12’ allowed through bridge repair project. Oversized loads may use Rt. 15 Business. Temporary traffic control in place.

Route 40 over Louse Creek – Temporary signal activated for one-way traffic. Message boards will alert motorists to this change. Use caution during bridge project. Est. completion-July 2017.

Route 799 (Craftons Gate AHQ) and 708, 734 & 1004 (Phenix AHQ) – Crews will work Rural Rustic projects.

Craftons Gate AHQ – Crew will boom axe and install mainline/driveway pipe.

Phenix AHQ – Crew will cut brush.

Various – Crews will work shoulders and surfaces, mow and respond to customer requests.

Cumberland County:

Route 600 over Green Creek (Rt 653-657) – Road closed from 3/6-6/9 for structure replacement. Detour via 653, 638, 45 and 657.

Route 690 – Crew will cut brush.

Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer requests.

Halifax County:

Route 501 (South Boston to NC line) – Crew will work line markings.

Route 501 @ 642 – Turn lane construction project.

Route 707 over Coleman Creek (Rt. 718-658) – Road will be closed from Feb. 13 – June 2 for structure replacement. Detour via routes 718 and 658.

Routes 708, 742 & 743 (Cluster Springs AHQ) and other locations – Crews will work surfaces.

Bethel AHQ – Crew will boom axe at various locations.

Various –Crew will respond to customer requests.

Lynchburg:

Greenview Drive – Changes in traffic pattern during project. Completion- Fall 2017.

Route 29/460 E/W, Concord Turnpike-Candlers Mtn Rd: Speed 45 mph for construction.

Route 29/460 (501-29) – Milling and paving of eastbound lanes is scheduled overnight on May 18 and 19 and continue throughout the day on May 20 and 21. One lane of traffic will be open at all times. Milling and paving of the westbound lanes will take place beginning June 1. Speed reduced to 45 mph.

Route 29/460 (Odd Fellows Rd Int. and Odd Fellows Rd.) – Equipment entering/exiting roadway. Temporary lane closures 460 & Odd Fellows; Odd Fellows & Mayflower may be closed during roundabout construction. Est. comp. 8/3/18. Speed – 45 mph.

Route 460, area of LU campus – LU/English Construction bridge project.

Nelson County:

Route 151 & 635 , Route 6 & 638 int. – Intersections improvements. Traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays. Estimated completion October 16, 2017.

Route 611 over Perry Creek (636-635) – Road closed to through traffic for bridge replacement. Detour via 626, 638, 6/151 and 635 back to 611. Estimated completion – Oct. 6, 2017.

Surface treatment schedule for Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson counties – March 27-December 28, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 S over Norfolk-Southern RR –Bridge replacement. Rt. 29/803 connection temporarily relocated. Southbound traffic detoured to northbound lane. Est. comp. 7/30/17.

Route 29 N over Banister River – Lane closures during bridge work.

Route 29 crossovers (Gretna AHQ) and various locations (Brosville & Mt. Airy AHQ ) – Crews will mow. Use caution.

Route 58, east and west of Danville – Crews will work on line markings.

Route 621 (622-861) – Road closed until mid-June for crossline pipe replacement.

Route 761 (600-639) – Closed for bridge replacement. Detour: Routes 600, 602 and 601. Completion – 12/4/17.

Kentuck AHQ – Crew will boom ax and do ditch work.

Gretna and Rondo AHQs – Crews will clean roadsides.

Various –Crews will work surfaces and signs and respond to customers.

Prince Edward County:

Route 621 over tributary of Goodwin Lake (629 – 641) –Closed May 30 – mid-July for culvert replacement. Detour via 607 and 360 back to 621.

Various – Crews will work surfaces/ signs, cut brush, mow, clean roadsides & ditches, & respond to customers.

District-wide activities:

Bridge maintenance – Crews will wash and perform maintenance on bridges.

Bridge painting – Work will take place in Amherst, Halifax and Nelson counties starting in June.

Curve countermeasures – Crews will re-install/install signage.

Guardrail maintenance – Crews will do guardrail maintenance.

Latex Microsurfacing – Crews will perform latex micro-surfacing at various locations.

Pavement messaging – Crews will work at various locations.

Pipe rehabilitation – Crews will work on pipes at various locations.