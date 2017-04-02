Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: April 3-7

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

NOTE: April 3-7 is National Work Zone Awareness Week, the unofficial start to the highway construction season. Motorists are encouraged to be alert in highway work zones. Show your support and celebrate with VDOT by wearing orange on Go Orange Day, Wednesday, April 5.

Amherst County:

Route 29 Bus., Town of Amherst – Shoulder closures possible bet. 8 & 5 pm for maintenance work.

Route 130 over Graham Creek – Traffic restricted by signal, signage and message boards to one 11’ lane until June 20 for bridge deck reconstruction.

Route 130 over Pedlar River- Bridge work; road closed. Detour to new construction/existing Rt. 635. Messages boards, signs and barriers in use. Est. comp. 11/27/17.

Route 501/130 (Hunting Club Rd-existing bridge) – Two-way traffic on new bridge. Construction continues; temporary lane closures possible. Completion 4/21/17.

Surface treatment schedule for Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson counties – March 27-December 28, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays.

Appomattox County:

Route 660 over North Creek – Road closed Jan. 3 – June 15 for bridge superstructure replacement. Detour via 26, 659, and 613.

Buckingham County:

Route 20 over Slate River – Speed reduced during bridge replacement. Est. comp. – 12/2017.

Route 60 & 600 (Andersonville AHQ) – Crew will repair asphalt.

Route 60 over Slate River & 612 over Appomattox River – Bridge inspection April 12. Delays possible.

Andersonville AHQ – Crew will cut brush and repair shoulders.

Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Campbell County:

Routes 29 & 460 – Crews will work on ramp lights.

Route 501 (0.54 miles south of Route 652 to 0.74 miles north of 635 – Gladys) – From March 27 to May 16, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic during surface work. Expect delays.

Route 501 (Route 654 to Route 686 – Winfall) – From March 30 to June 16, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic during surface work. Expect delays.

Route 601 over Entry Creek (756-645) –Culvert replacement road closure delayed until May 22.

Charlotte County:

Route 40 over Louse Creek – Temporary signal activated for one-way traffic. Message boards will alert motorists to this change. Use caution during bridge project. Estimated completion July 2017.

Routes 47 & 360 – Signal work will result in outage of intersection warning flashers and STOP sign flashing beacons. Message boards will alert motorists during these operations.

Craftons Gate AHQ – Crew will install mainline/driveway pipe.

Phenix AHQ – Crew will trim trees.

Various – Crews will boom ax, work shoulders and surfaces and respond to customer requests.

Cumberland County:

Route 600 over Green Creek (Rt 653-657) – Road closed from 3/6-6/9 for structure replacement. Detour via 653, 638, 45 and 657.

Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer requests.

Halifax County:

Route 58, Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will work shoulders.

Routes 360 at 47 and 501 at 658 – Sign crews will respond to work orders.

Route 501 (South Boston to NC line) – Crews will work line markings.

Route 501 @ 642 – Turn lane construction project.

Route 707 over Coleman Creek (Rt. 718-658) – Road will be closed from Feb. 13 – June 2 for structure replacement. Detour via routes 718 and 658.

Various –Crews will respond to customer requests.

Lynchburg:

Greenview Drive widening – Changes in traffic pattern during project. Completion- July 2017.

Route 29/460 Corridor eastbound/westbound from Concord Turnpike to Candlers Mtn Rd: Speed reduced to 45 mph for construction throughout the corridor.

Route 29/460 (501-29) – Construction traffic entering/exiting roadway. Weather permitting, lane closures may be in place from 9 pm, Friday to 6 am, Sunday, excluding holiday weekends until further notice. Use caution. Est. comp. 11/16/17. Speed reduced to 45 mph.

Route 29/460 (Odd Fellows Rd Int. and Odd Fellows Rd.) – April 17, 18, 19, 24, 25 & 26, nighttime detours during setting of bridge girders. Other times: Construction traffic entering/exiting roadway. Temporary lane closures on 460 & Odd Fellows; Odd Fellows & Mayflower may be closed during roundabout construction. Est. comp. 8/3/18. Speed – 45 mph.

Route 460, area of LU campus – LU/English Construction bridge project.

Nelson County:

Route 151 & 635 , Route 6 & 638 int. – Intersections improvements. Traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays. Estimated completion October 16, 2017.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 S over Norfolk-Southern RR –Bridge replacement. Rt. 29/803 connection temporarily relocated. Southbound traffic detoured to northbound lane. Est. comp. 6/20/17.

Route 58, east and west of Danville – Crews will work on line markings.

Route 682 over Shokoe Creek (686-1094) – Road closed April 3-May 12 for culvert replacement. Detour via 686 to 640.

Route 761 (600-639) – Road closed for bridge replacement. Detour via routes 600, 602 and 601. Completion – 12/4/17.

Various –Crews will respond to customers.

Prince Edward County:

Route 621 over tributary of Goodwin Lake (629 – 641) – Road closed from May 1 – June23 for culvert replacement. Detour via 607 and 360 back to 621.

Various – Crew will work surfaces, cut brush, clean roadsides & ditches, & respond to customers.

District-wide activities:

Bridge maintenance – Crews will do bridge washing and maintenance.

Bridge painting – Work will take place in Amherst, Halifax and Nelson counties.

Curve countermeasures – Crews will re-install/install signage.

Guardrail maintenance – Crews will do guardrail maintenance.

Latex Microsurfacing – Crews will perform latex micro-surfacing at various locations.

Pavement messaging – Crews will work at various locations.

Pipe rehabilitation – Crews will work on pipes at various locations.