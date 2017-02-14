Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam statement on Senate vote to defund Planned Parenthood
Published Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, 11:34 pm
Front Page » Government/Politics » Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam statement on Senate vote to defund Planned Parenthood
Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam comments after the Virginia State Senate approved HB 2264 to defund Planned Parenthood. Today’s 20-19 vote sends the bill to Governor Terry McAuliffe, who vetoed similar legislation last year.
“It seems that not a day goes by here in Richmond without more attacks on women’s reproductive healthcare. Yesterday, politicians and special interest groups argued that certain forms of contraception cause abortions. Today, the Senate voted to defund Planned Parenthood,” said Lt. Gov. Northam. “Planned Parenthood health centers provide vital medical services to communities across the Commonwealth, including cancer and STI screenings. In some communities, the Planned Parenthood health center is the only affordable medical provider. I will continue to stand against any attempt to restrict a woman’s access to the healthcare she deserves.”
