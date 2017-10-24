Looking and feeling your best in 2017

We may be in the latter half of 2017, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait till New Year’s to make improvements to your health and beauty regimen. As far as your body is concerned, there is no wrong time to start building a healthier life. But from your mind’s perspective, maybe it’s time to try something you’ve never done before, as a way of making personal fitness more fun and interesting. We’ll describe some ways to help you get out of the box, while seeing better results than you’ve ever seen before.

One of the best ways to enjoy getting healthier is to learn something new while doing it. This is a great opportunity to take a class that’ll teach you healthy new practices. Whether you want to try out a martial art like krav maga or an activity you can practice in a group or at home like yoga, there’s something out there that will be new and stimulating to you. Maybe you could join a hiking group? Maybe you could buy a kayak for weekly water expeditions. Whatever you choose, pick an activity that’s genuinely interesting, because if you’re bored, you’ll be unlikely to stick with your plan.

And if you have fitness and beauty goals that you aren’t able to achieve at the gym, then now might be the time to speak with a plastic surgeon – in many cases, common aesthetic concerns such as skin laxity and stubborn fat can be addressed without resorting to surgery.

Recent statistics from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons show an increase in the number of minimally-invasive procedures performed every year in the United States. Botox, fillers, and other no-knife rejuvenation treatments are gaining in popularity, as are energy-based body contouring treatments such as CoolSculpting,

“Our patients love the fact that treatments like CoolSculpting produce real results, with very little downtime or discomfort,” says Dr. Gary Breslow, a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Jew Jersey. “The demand for facial treatments such as Botox, injectable fillers, and laser skin resurfacing is also steadily increasing. I think this is a consumer trend that we’ll continue to see in years to come.”

If you choose one or several of the options above, it’s important to invest in the outcomes in your daily home life. Make sure you drink lots of water, eat healthy and natural foods which will give your body the materials it needs for strength and rejuvenation, take a daily multivitamin, engage in a satisfying social life – all of these are ingredients in the recipe for health, beauty, and happiness.

When we’re depressed and anxious, this takes its toll on the way we look and on the proper function of our bodies. If you know that your mindset isn’t healthy, see a therapist, read uplifting literature and guides, have open and honest discussion with friends and family, and do practical things like traveling to give your mind some space to air out.

When combined, these strategies will help you achieve new levels of health, beauty, and personal satisfaction – all before the New Year. 2017 may be more than half over, but this doesn’t mean you don’t have plenty of time left to make the most of this year.