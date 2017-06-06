Live auction at Vector Industries on June 14

Vector Industries is hosting a live auction of office equipment and supplies at its 1300 Hopeman Parkway, Waynesboro, location on Wednesday, June 14, at 5 p.m.

Auctioneer Mark Craig will lead the proceedings. Proceeds will benefit the $2 A Mile campaign at Vector Industries, which provides transportation for employees at the non-profit, which trains and employs individuals with diverse abilities.

Concessions will be available with a food truck on the premises at the event.

More information on Vector Industries is online at VectorIndustries.org.