 jump to example.com

Live auction at Vector Industries on June 14

Published Tuesday, Jun. 6, 2017, 4:58 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Vector Industries is hosting a live auction of office equipment and supplies at its 1300 Hopeman Parkway, Waynesboro, location on Wednesday, June 14, at 5 p.m.

vector industriesAuctioneer Mark Craig will lead the proceedings. Proceeds will benefit the $2 A Mile campaign at Vector Industries, which provides transportation for employees at the non-profit, which trains and employs individuals with diverse abilities.

Concessions will be available with a food truck on the premises at the event.

More information on Vector Industries is online at VectorIndustries.org.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Voting history exhibit opens at Wayne Theatre on Thursday
P-Nats shell shocked in 9-8 loss to Frederick
Wayne Theatre hosting summer theatre camps
McAuliffe highlights clean energy certification programs at Tidewater Community College
VBL Roundup: Turks host Strasburg Tuesday night
Teens leading the way at Waynesboro YMCA
McAuliffe announces Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund Awards
Shenandoah baseball eighth in final ABCA poll
Keys shock Potomac in doubleheader sweep
USDA grant aimed at improving summer food security
Sen. Warner unveils new congressional website
Coming to Altria Theater: John Cleese on Nov. 10
One vs. two hearing aids
Coming to Dominion Arts Center: War on the Catwalk
Virginia joins alliance of states committed to upholding Paris Climate Agreement
Stable Craft Brewing honored at Virginia Craft Beer Cup Awards
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 