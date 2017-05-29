 jump to example.com

Lime Kiln Theater presents Will Lee, Danny Knicely, John Flower

Published Monday, May. 29, 2017, 11:33 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Lime Kiln Theater’s Summer 2017 concert series will continue on Saturday, June 3, with the CD release show for Will Lee, Danny Knicely & John Flower. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30.

lime kiln theaterThis unique show will consist of one set by opener Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, one set by Will Lee, Danny Knicely & John Flower, and a very special third set featuring all five musicians.

Advance tickets are $15 and are on sale now at www.limekilntheater.org. Tickets will be $20 at the door, with cash, Visa, MasterCard and Discover all accepted.

Lime Kiln Theater’s summer concert series is sponsored by Devils Backbone Brewing Company and Orrison Tree & Landscape Services. Devils Backbone beer, Kind Roots Café food and Rockbridge Vineyard wine are available for purchase at all shows. The CD release show for Will Lee, Danny Knicely & John Flower is presented by Kendal at Lexington.

June 3 marks the CD release date for Will Lee, Danny Knicely & John Flower’s new album, The Evenin’ News. Will (banjo, guitar), Danny (mandolin, guitar) and John (bass) navigate a deep and intuitive current of time, melody and harmony that will move you. The Evenin’ News includes originals, old favorites, a cappella numbers and hot instrumentals, and tight harmony singing takes a spotlight with Will’s smooth lead and baritone, Danny’s cutting tenor and John’s soaring high-baritone.

Danny and John are both known for their work with David Via and Corn Tornado in the early 2000s, while Danny and Will released a well-received duet album in 2006 called Murders Drownings and Lost Loves, but the three first performed together as part of the award winning Magraw Gap in the mid-1990s. Their over 20 years of experience making music together comes through in in a concert full of excitement and sentimentality.

Some things you know are just meant to be – but even when you do, it’s nice to get some outside affirmation. So while Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley were sure that their musical partnership was the right move at the right time, it was still welcome news when their debut Compass Records project, Before The Sun Goes Down, earned a nomination for the Best Bluegrass Album Grammy just about the time that Ickes took leave of the band he’d been in for over 20 years to make the joint venture the centerpiece of his career. And with the release of their new project, The Country Blues, on July 8, the pair build on the first one’s strengths to take their unique musical conversation to an even higher level.

Lime Kiln Arts, Inc. is a non-profit (501c3), operating at Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington. It opened in 1984 and is rooted in and inspired by the magic of a natural, outdoor theater. After a brief hiatus that started in 2012, Lime Kiln Theater is thrilled to present its fourth straight summer season of live music featuring local, regional and national acts.

For more information, visit Lime Kiln on the web at www.limekilntheater.org, or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LimeKilnTheater.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Celebrate National Trails Day at Shenandoah National Park
Single-day tickets available for Red Wing Roots Music Festival
P-Nats hold on for win in final game with Blue Rocks
Salem tops Hillcats in series finale, 4-3
Stanley Brothers, Clinch Mountain Boys honored at Moss Arts Center
UVA baseball seeded second in Fort Worth
Shenandoah announces prize winners for 2017
Thai-Son Kwiatkowski wins NCAA Men’s Tennis Singles Championship
Senators shut down Squirrels in series split
Virginia Tech mechanical engineering lab receives autonomous driving simulator
Bullpen falters as P-Nats drop third straight
Chesapeake Bay senators urge funding for Gateways and Watertrails grants
Wearing a seat belt is one of the safest things drivers can do
Hillcats hang on for 9-8 win against Salem
Gomez goes yard twice: Squirrels win again
Rio Road-Four Seasons Drive signal to be removed May 30
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 