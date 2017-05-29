Lime Kiln Theater presents Will Lee, Danny Knicely, John Flower

Lime Kiln Theater’s Summer 2017 concert series will continue on Saturday, June 3, with the CD release show for Will Lee, Danny Knicely & John Flower. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30.

This unique show will consist of one set by opener Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, one set by Will Lee, Danny Knicely & John Flower, and a very special third set featuring all five musicians.

Advance tickets are $15 and are on sale now at www.limekilntheater.org. Tickets will be $20 at the door, with cash, Visa, MasterCard and Discover all accepted.

Lime Kiln Theater’s summer concert series is sponsored by Devils Backbone Brewing Company and Orrison Tree & Landscape Services. Devils Backbone beer, Kind Roots Café food and Rockbridge Vineyard wine are available for purchase at all shows. The CD release show for Will Lee, Danny Knicely & John Flower is presented by Kendal at Lexington.

June 3 marks the CD release date for Will Lee, Danny Knicely & John Flower’s new album, The Evenin’ News. Will (banjo, guitar), Danny (mandolin, guitar) and John (bass) navigate a deep and intuitive current of time, melody and harmony that will move you. The Evenin’ News includes originals, old favorites, a cappella numbers and hot instrumentals, and tight harmony singing takes a spotlight with Will’s smooth lead and baritone, Danny’s cutting tenor and John’s soaring high-baritone.

Danny and John are both known for their work with David Via and Corn Tornado in the early 2000s, while Danny and Will released a well-received duet album in 2006 called Murders Drownings and Lost Loves, but the three first performed together as part of the award winning Magraw Gap in the mid-1990s. Their over 20 years of experience making music together comes through in in a concert full of excitement and sentimentality.

Some things you know are just meant to be – but even when you do, it’s nice to get some outside affirmation. So while Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley were sure that their musical partnership was the right move at the right time, it was still welcome news when their debut Compass Records project, Before The Sun Goes Down, earned a nomination for the Best Bluegrass Album Grammy just about the time that Ickes took leave of the band he’d been in for over 20 years to make the joint venture the centerpiece of his career. And with the release of their new project, The Country Blues, on July 8, the pair build on the first one’s strengths to take their unique musical conversation to an even higher level.

Lime Kiln Arts, Inc. is a non-profit (501c3), operating at Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington. It opened in 1984 and is rooted in and inspired by the magic of a natural, outdoor theater. After a brief hiatus that started in 2012, Lime Kiln Theater is thrilled to present its fourth straight summer season of live music featuring local, regional and national acts.

For more information, visit Lime Kiln on the web at www.limekilntheater.org, or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LimeKilnTheater.