Lime Kiln Theater presents An Evening with Robin and Linda Williams

Published Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, 12:00 am

Lime Kiln Theater’s Summer 2017 concert series will conclude on Saturday, Aug. 26, as Robin and Linda Williams take the stage. The show will include one set of songs from Stonewall Country.

lime kiln theaterAdvance tickets are sold out. If the show is held outdoors, a limited number of additional tickets will be released for $30 apiece, with cash, Visa, MasterCard and Discover all accepted. The rain location for the show is the Lenfest Center for the Arts at Washington and Lee University.

Lime Kiln Theater’s summer concert series is sponsored by Devils Backbone Brewing Company and Orrison Tree & Landscape Services. Devils Backbone beer, Kind Roots Café food and Rockbridge Vineyard wine are available for purchase at all shows. An Evening with Robin and Linda Williams is presented by Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital and Velocity Care.

As live performers they are second to none. Their stirring concerts have earned them a huge body of fans over the years. But as gifted songwriters Robin and Linda have earned an even rarer honor, the devotion and deep respect of their musical peers. As The Washington Post put it, “The Williamses are able to sum up a life in a few details with moving completeness.” The list of artists who have covered their original songs include some of the greats of country music, names like Emmylou Harris, Tom T. Hall, George Hamilton IV, Tim & Mollie O’Brien, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Kathy Mattea and The Seldom Scene.

Linda is a native of Anniston, Ala. and Robin (the son of a Presbyterian minister) was born in Charlotte, N.C. They met and fell for each other in 1971 on a visit to Myrtle Beach, S.C. while Linda was teaching school and Robin was a full-time musician on a national coffeehouse circuit. It wasn’t long before they discovered additional magic when they combined their voices in harmony.

Lime Kiln Arts, Inc. is a non-profit (501c3), operating at Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington. It opened in 1984 and is rooted in and inspired by the magic of a natural, outdoor theater. After a brief hiatus that started in 2012, Lime Kiln Theater is thrilled to present its fourth straight summer season of live music featuring local, regional and national acts.

For more information, visit Lime Kiln on the web at www.limekilntheater.org, or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LimeKilnTheater.

