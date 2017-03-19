Lime Kiln Theater announces 2017 Summer Concert Series
Lime Kiln Theater has announced its Summer 2017 concert schedule. The concert series will run from Saturday, May 20 through Saturday, Aug. 26 and will feature seven shows.
Tickets are on sale now at www.limekilntheater.org. Season passes are available for $122, and individual concert tickets are also on sale. Here is the full schedule:
- Saturday, May 20 – Larry Keel Experience with The Honey Dewdrops
- Saturday, June 3 – Will Lee, Danny Knicely & John Flower (CD Release) with Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley
- Friday, June 16 – Steep Canyon Rangers
- Saturday, June 24 – Turnpike Troubadours with special guest Charley Crockett
- Saturday, July 1 – Love Canon
- Friday, July 21 – The Festy Presents: The Infamous Stringdusters
- Saturday, Aug. 26 – Robin & Linda Williams (with one set of Stonewall Country songs)
Lime Kiln Theater’s summer concert series is sponsored by Devils Backbone Brewing Company and Orrison Tree & Landscape Services. Devils Backbone beer, Kind Roots Café food, and local wine will be available for purchase at all shows.
Lime Kiln Arts, Inc. is a non-profit (501c3), operating at Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington. It opened in 1984 and is rooted in and inspired by the magic of a natural, outdoor theater. After a brief hiatus that started in 2012, Lime Kiln Theater is thrilled to begin its fourth straight summer season of live music featuring local, regional and national acts.
For more information, visit Lime Kiln on the web at www.limekilntheater.org, or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LimeKilnTheater.
