Lime Kiln Theater announces 2017 Summer Concert Series

Lime Kiln Theater has announced its Summer 2017 concert schedule. The concert series will run from Saturday, May 20 through Saturday, Aug. 26 and will feature seven shows.

Tickets are on sale now at www.limekilntheater.org. Season passes are available for $122, and individual concert tickets are also on sale. Here is the full schedule:

Saturday, May 20 – Larry Keel Experience with The Honey Dewdrops

– Larry Keel Experience with The Honey Dewdrops Saturday, June 3 – Will Lee, Danny Knicely & John Flower (CD Release) with Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

– Will Lee, Danny Knicely & John Flower (CD Release) with Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley Friday, June 16 – Steep Canyon Rangers

– Steep Canyon Rangers Saturday, June 24 – Turnpike Troubadours with special guest Charley Crockett

– Turnpike Troubadours with special guest Charley Crockett Saturday, July 1 – Love Canon

– Love Canon Friday, July 21 – The Festy Presents: The Infamous Stringdusters

– The Festy Presents: The Infamous Stringdusters Saturday, Aug. 26 – Robin & Linda Williams (with one set of Stonewall Country songs)

Lime Kiln Theater’s summer concert series is sponsored by Devils Backbone Brewing Company and Orrison Tree & Landscape Services. Devils Backbone beer, Kind Roots Café food, and local wine will be available for purchase at all shows.

Lime Kiln Arts, Inc. is a non-profit (501c3), operating at Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington. It opened in 1984 and is rooted in and inspired by the magic of a natural, outdoor theater. After a brief hiatus that started in 2012, Lime Kiln Theater is thrilled to begin its fourth straight summer season of live music featuring local, regional and national acts.

For more information, visit Lime Kiln on the web at www.limekilntheater.org, or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LimeKilnTheater.