 jump to example.com

Lime Kiln Theater announces 2017 Summer Concert Series

Published Sunday, Mar. 19, 2017, 4:15 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

lime kiln theaterLime Kiln Theater has announced its Summer 2017 concert schedule. The concert series will run from Saturday, May 20 through Saturday, Aug. 26 and will feature seven shows.

Tickets are on sale now at www.limekilntheater.org. Season passes are available for $122, and individual concert tickets are also on sale. Here is the full schedule:

  • Saturday, May 20 – Larry Keel Experience with The Honey Dewdrops
  • Saturday, June 3 – Will Lee, Danny Knicely & John Flower (CD Release) with Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley
  • Friday, June 16 – Steep Canyon Rangers
  • Saturday, June 24 – Turnpike Troubadours with special guest Charley Crockett
  • Saturday, July 1 – Love Canon
  • Friday, July 21 – The Festy Presents: The Infamous Stringdusters
  • Saturday, Aug. 26 – Robin & Linda Williams (with one set of Stonewall Country songs)

Lime Kiln Theater’s summer concert series is sponsored by Devils Backbone Brewing Company and Orrison Tree & Landscape Services. Devils Backbone beer, Kind Roots Café food, and local wine will be available for purchase at all shows.

Lime Kiln Arts, Inc. is a non-profit (501c3), operating at Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington. It opened in 1984 and is rooted in and inspired by the magic of a natural, outdoor theater. After a brief hiatus that started in 2012, Lime Kiln Theater is thrilled to begin its fourth straight summer season of live music featuring local, regional and national acts.

For more information, visit Lime Kiln on the web at www.limekilntheater.org, or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LimeKilnTheater.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Pass it on: Without agriculture, we’d all starve
Sixth annual EMU Walk for Hope raises awareness for mental health
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: March 20-24
Gas prices flat in Mid-Atlantic
Staunton District Traffic Alert: March 20-24
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA basketball season wrap
Postgame: UVA coach Tony Bennett, Jack Salt on loss to Florida
Virginia Highland Malt Whisky won Best American Single Malt Whisky
High Point slips past Liberty, 7-4
Men’s lacrosse: No. 13 UVA falls in OT to No. 3 Notre Dame
Florida cruises past UVA, 65-39, advances to Sweet Sixteen
Live Blog: #5 UVA vs. #4 Florida in 2017 NCAA East Regional
Bottom of order, bullpen Lead VMI over Elon, 10-4
#10 Clemson evens series, tops #11 UVA, 7-6
Women’s lacrosse: UVA cruises to 15-5 win over No. 10 Notre Dame
Commonwealth Transportation Board announces $76.8 million in roads contracts
Virginia Statewide Tornado Drill set for March 21
Culpeper District: Traffic Alerts for March 20-24
Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine student’s research leads to policy changes
Soul Fire Farm co-owner to talk about working to end racism and injustice
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 