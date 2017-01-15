Kris Kristofferson, Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild Live! coming to The Paramount

The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville will feature two live on-stage performances this May. On Saturday, May 6 at 4:00PM, Jack Hanna brings his three-time Emmy Award-winning television series to the stage of The Paramount Theater with Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild Live!

In this live show, Jack will share stories and amazing footage from his adventures all around the world from Africa, to the Amazon, to Antarctica and beyond. He will also inspire with his passion and dedication to wildlife conservation. Audiences can expect to see approximately fifteen animals in the live experience, such as a baby cheetah, kangaroo, baby tiger, two-toed sloth, penguin and much more. Recognized around the country as America’s favorite zookeeper, Jack has made countless television appearances on shows such as Good Morning America, Ellen, and The Late Show with David Letterman where he has made over 100 appearances and appeared as one of the featured guests for David Letterman’s final episodes in 2015.

Then, on Friday, May 12 at 8:00PM, The Paramount will present three-time Grammy winner and country music legend Kris Kristofferson. Heralded as an artist’s artist, Kristofferson has recorded 27 albums, including three with pals Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings as part of the Highwaymen.

Kristofferson has spent three decades performing concerts all over the world, in most recent years in a solo acoustic setting, which puts the focus on the songs. Kristofferson has reached living legend status, but that hasn’t changed or hindered his creativity. Among his many awards, Kristofferson is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, winner of the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award from the Songwriter Hall of Fame, and was honored with the American Veteran’s Association’s “Veteran of the Year Award” in 2002.

Tickets to these live events at The Paramount Theater are on sale next week. Tickets can be purchased at The Paramount Theater’s Box Office, by phone at 434.979.1333, or online at www.theparamount.net.