Kaine to co-chair Military Families Caucus

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, announced his new position as co-chair the Senate Military Families Caucus.

The Military Families Caucus, co-chaired by U.S. Senator Richard Burr (R-NC), serves as a bipartisan forum to address the challenges facing Americans with family members who are serving or have served in the armed forces.

Kaine, who has a child in the military, has continually advocated on behalf of servicemembers, veterans, and military families through his role on the Armed Services Committee.

“I wear a Blue Star Pin instead of my Senate pin to connect with the 1.5 million American families who have loved ones currently serving,” Kaine said. “I am proud to lead this Senate caucus that will be able to highlight the unique issues that military families face. This is something that unifies us all on Capitol Hill.”