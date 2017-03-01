Kaine to co-chair Military Families Caucus
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, announced his new position as co-chair the Senate Military Families Caucus.
The Military Families Caucus, co-chaired by U.S. Senator Richard Burr (R-NC), serves as a bipartisan forum to address the challenges facing Americans with family members who are serving or have served in the armed forces.
Kaine, who has a child in the military, has continually advocated on behalf of servicemembers, veterans, and military families through his role on the Armed Services Committee.
“I wear a Blue Star Pin instead of my Senate pin to connect with the 1.5 million American families who have loved ones currently serving,” Kaine said. “I am proud to lead this Senate caucus that will be able to highlight the unique issues that military families face. This is something that unifies us all on Capitol Hill.”
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion