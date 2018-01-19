Jordan Romeo gets suspended sentence, community service in assault case

Jordan Romeo received a suspended sentence and community service Friday after pleading guilty to a disorderly conduct charge arising out of the July 2017 KKK rally in Charlottesville.

In the aftermath of the rally, as officers were attempting to take several disorderly individuals into custody, Romeo was alleged to have kicked a Charlottesville Police Officer.

After a review of the evidence in this particular case, the Commonwealth moved to nolle prosequi the assault and battery of a law enforcement officer warrant, and Romeo pled guilty to disorderly conduct, a Class I misdemeanor.

Romeo received a jail sentence of 105 days with all of those days suspended, conditioned upon her completion of 80 hours of community service and her good behavior for a period of two years.

Despite the Commonwealth’s expected evidence in this case, the arresting officer that was assaulted agreed with a sentence involving an alternative to incarceration.