January 2017: Wayne Theatre Calendar of Events

Published Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, 4:23 pm

wayne theatreJanuary 7: Snow White and the Prince Workshop for Grades 5-12, Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. This workshop will allow students to explore the many aspects of musical theater through acting techniques, music, dance, costume, makeup and behind the scenes.The students will put together the show and have two performances in front of a live audience. Showcase will be held March 4-5. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org

January 9: Monday at the Movies, “Some Like It Hot,” two screenings, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Night screening includes a discussion of the film. Pay What You Will. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org

January 13: Chris Mann’s “A Night with the Phantom,” 8 p.m., celebrating Broadway’s greatest hits, optional Black and White reception with meet and greet. Tickets start at $40. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St., in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org

January 16: Monday at the Movies, “Harold and Maude,” two screenings, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Night screening includes a discussion of the film. Pay What You Will. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org

January 21-22: Xanadu The Musical Auditions, 1-5 p.m. Prepare a pop rock song, dance audition. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.Show dates are May 4-7, and May 12-14, 2017. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St., in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org/musicals

January 22: The Paragon Ragtime Orchestra, 3 p.m., 30th anniversary season, classic silent films accompanied by orchestra playing the original 1910s and ’20s scores. Tickets are $25. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St., in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org

January 23: Monday at the Movies, “The Haunting,” two screenings, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Night screening includes a discussion of the film. Pay What You Will. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org

January 24: Lyndhurst CCC and POW Camp lecture, part of the Signature Speaker Series, presented by James Overton and Greg Owen, 7 p.m. Admission is Pay What You Will. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St., in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org

January 27: LIVE @ the WAYNE returns with Wanda Eaves Taylor, 7:30 p.m. Wanda will join The Boogie Kings and host Tracy Straight. Tickets are $15. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St., in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org

January 30: Monday at the Movies, “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” two screenings, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Night screening includes a discussion of the film. Pay What You Will. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org

Through February 26, 2017: Properties of Imagination-The Art of Fine Craft exhibit featuring works from Janice Arone, Ninni Baeckstrom, Mary Beth Bellah, Mary Ann Burk, Laurie Duxbury, Joan Griffin, Lotta Helleberg, Barbara Coyle Holt, Jill Jensen, Phillip Nolley, Vee Osvalds, Nancy Ross, Elizabeth Scheid, Joe Sheridan and Fred Williamson. Runs December 1 – February 26. Open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or during performances at the Wayne Theatre. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St., in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org

