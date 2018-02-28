JADE Drug Enforcement Task Force seizes cocaine from Charlottesville residence

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Reddit WhatsApp

The Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force, as part of an ongoing investigation, executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Old Lynchburg Road in the City of Charlottesville on Tuesday.

Task Force officers seized from inside the residence approximately 249 grams of cocaine (with an estimated street value of $17,800), 155 grams of marijuana (with an estimated street value of $3,100) and other drug-related paraphernalia.

Jason Leo Jones, 36, of Charlottesville, was arrested on one felony count of Distribution of Schedule II Controlled Substances – 3rd Offense. He is being held without bond at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation with additional charges pending.

The Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement (JADE) Task Force has been in existence since 1995 as regional narcotics task force made up of officers from the Charlottesville Police Department, Albemarle County Police Department, University of Virginia Police Department, and Virginia State Police.





Stable Craft Brewing is a manufacturer of quality, craft beer and requires a motivated, results-driven Sales Manager to lead its sales department. More information: click here.



"



Related Stories