Interstate 81 lane closures tonight in Shenandoah County, Warren County

Bridge repairs and a tractor-trailer recovery will require left lane closures tonight (Wednesday, January 25) on Interstate 81 northbound in Shenandoah and Warren counties.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will close the I-81 northbound left lane near mile marker 290 for recovery of an overturned tractor trailer. The truck crashed into the median early Wednesday morning, and crews will return at 10 p.m. to remove the vehicle. This operation is expected to take several hours.

The I-81 northbound left lane will also be closed near mile marker 299 for bridge-deck repairs beginning at 8 p.m. The work will take place at the bridge over Route 840 (Water Plant Road) just south of the I-66 interchange. This lane closure is expected to remain in place through 7 a.m. Thursday morning. Motorists may consider using Route 11 as an alternate route by taking exit 298 (Strasburg), following Route 11 north and rejoining I-81 at exit 302 at Middletown. Drivers who need to access Interstate 66 can then follow I-81 south to exit 300.

A lane closure is also possible Thursday night to allow crews to finish bridge repairs at mile marker 299. VDOT will release additional information when it is available. All work is weather permitting.

