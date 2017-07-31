Interstate 81 lane closure in Shenandoah County for emergency work

The right lane of Interstate 81 southbound is scheduled to close at 8 p.m. tonight (Monday, July 31) while contractors make an emergency bridge-deck repair at mile marker 288.1 in Shenandoah County. This location is at the bridge over Route 625 (Harman Road), between Toms Brook and Woodstock.

The right lane of I-81 southbound is scheduled to reopen by 7 a.m. Tuesday, August 1. All work is weather permitting.

