Interstate 81 lane closure in Shenandoah County for emergency work

Published Monday, Jul. 31, 2017, 9:11 pm

The right lane of Interstate 81 southbound is scheduled to close at 8 p.m. tonight (Monday, July 31) while contractors make an emergency bridge-deck repair at mile marker 288.1 in Shenandoah County. This location is at the bridge over Route 625 (Harman Road), between Toms Brook and Woodstock.

interstate 81The right lane of I-81 southbound is scheduled to reopen by 7 a.m. Tuesday, August 1. All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at mmy.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

