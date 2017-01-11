Interstate 64 pothole patching scheduled for Thursday

On Thursday,from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., crews will patch potholes on Interstate 64 in both directions from mile marker 99 on Afton Mountain to mile marker 143 (Route 208 exit) in Louisa County.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane through the mobile work zone. Motorists should be alert for slow-moving vehicles and may experience minor delays approaching the work zone.

Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted toTwitter.com/VaDOTCulp.