International roaming costs changed: What should Australians know?

Published Monday, Jun. 5, 2017, 11:08 am

Overseas travelling can be quite difficult. There are so many things that have to be planned and the last thing you want to worry about is international roaming charges. Navigating around the charges does not need to be difficult. Cost is normally what is very important for most people. However, you also need to consider various other factors like:

  • Will the phone be compatible with the networks at your destination?
  • Is global roaming supported by the local provider?
  • Can you use a business phone card like those from EnjoyPrepaid?
  • Is the current phone network locked?

An Australian phone network will work with GSM technology. We have the same standard in most of the world’s countries. The phone that you have will work in most parts of Asia, Europe, New Zealand, UK and US. In other countries you may find a mix of different technologies. That is why you need to be sure that the provider is going to support the gadget.

Phones have to not be locked by the provider. Contract phones in Australia are unlocked if they are new but when buying cheaper models with a SIM card that is prepaid, it will most likely be locked. Contact the provider to unlock it. All this is important as it is normally really cheap to buy local SIM cards in the country where you travel to.

 

Postpaid Roaming

Most of the smartphone plans will have global roaming as a standard. Roaming becomes available without paying more. However, such a plan is going to cost around $100 extra every month. Even so, the option may be cheaper than when paying the regular overseas costs. Telestra and Optus both have contract options that include international roaming. The problem is there are different extra costs that may appear and costs can be quite high if you go over what is included in the contract.

 

Vodafone’s Roaming Deal

One of the best options for Australians that travel overseas is Vodafone. As a postpaid customer you have to pay five dollars per day to take advantage of international roaming. No-contract plans also have the roaming option so you can move to the plan without having to commit to a 1 or 2 year contract.

 

Travel Passes And Packs

When you have a postpaid plan that does not include roaming, you can consider Travel packs. They offer a fixed amount of data, text and talk that can be used overseas. Day restrictions can apply. These will be pricey but you still end up paying less than with the pay-as-you-go deals. Choosing one will depend on the destination. It is possible that travel packs are not available where you go to so do be sure you check in advance.

 

Prepaid Roaming

The prepaid providers are gaining popularity at the moment but the deals have to be properly analyzed. Vodafone and Telestra have some good options. Prepaid roaming is an option that is good when the customer wants to avoid pay-as-you-go. Using prepaid international SIM cards and prepaid roaming in general is something that has to be taken into account.

