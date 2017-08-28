 jump to example.com

Important skills you will develop and improve when you complete an MBA

Published Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, 10:46 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

moneyHave you ever thought about completing an MBA course? Obtaining this type of qualification has the potential to open up a wide range of career opportunities and is designed to improve the skills you need in the modern workplace. Below are some of the skills you will develop and improve when you study for an MBA.

 

Organizational Skills

Every organization needs people who are able to manage and organize other people, resources, and other aspects of the organization in an orderly way. An advanced business qualification, such as the Montclair online MBA program will equip you with many of these important business skills. Once you have these organizational skills, you will be in a position to control a business in a much more confident, professional way.

 

Financial Management Skills

A business won’t survive for very long if it’s in poor financial health. However, MBA graduates are given the tools and advice required to ensure that they have a tight grip on the financial side of any organization they are involved in. This includes handling the day-to-day financial activities in a business, generating more income for a business, staying compliant with the authorities, and any other finance-related matters that affect a modern company.

 

Communication Skills

The leading figures in any industry are usually excellent communicators. Many of these people have learned how to communicate better orally and through the written word while they were studying for an MBA.

When you complete your course, you will be able to put your new communication skills into practice. Typical ways you will be able to do this include building positive relationships with everyone associated with your business, inspiring employees, preventing common mistakes in the workplace, and by encouraging teamwork.

 

HR Skills

Learning how to hire the right people in a business is crucial. The future productivity and the amount of staff turnover a business has will depend on how good your HR skills are. Many MBA’s include HR modules that will equip you with the necessary skills to become more accomplished at finding professional, enthusiastic people who will stay in a business for longer.

 

Marketing Skills

To generate more business, today’s business executives must understand how to reach their target audience and attract more business leads, shoppers, and customers. Achieving these goals is not always easy or straightforward.

Once you understand how to use traditional marketing strategies and digital marketing methods, you will be able to do this. The latest MBA’s not only cover tried and trusted marketing strategies and tools but they also cover newer online marketing techniques that give you the opportunity to expose a business to a much wider audience of people.

Completing an MBA course puts you in an extremely strong position and it will lead to many different career opportunities once you graduate. Employers are always looking for the skills mentioned above and they will be keen to obtain your services. Alternatively, you can use the skills you obtain to further your own business interests.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
What can you do with a bachelors in communication?
HHS continues support in Texas and Louisiana in response to Hurricane Harvey
How to run a more professional healthcare-related business
Military, veteran legal resource guide available at Virginia community colleges
Grad student studies how the brain repairs itself after a stroke
Washington and Lee begins Questioning Intimacy lecture series
VDOT lifting lane closures for Labor Day travel
VMI football closes out preseason camp
Hillcats drop series finale
Squirrels split series: Final homestand starts Monday
P-Nats close out regular season home schedule with W
Talk Saves Lives suicide prevention program offered on Sept. 20
Transportation researcher appointed to federal advisory council on motorcycle safety
Field Hockey: No. 10 Virginia falls 4-2 to No. 7 Penn State
Could global warming really already be a factor in the evolution of wildlife species?
AAA: Harvey to impact gas prices
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 