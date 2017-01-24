 jump to example.com

House subcommittee kills bills to raise minimum wage

Published Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, 6:56 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

virginia general assemblyIn an unrecorded voice vote, the Republican-majority Commerce and Labor Subcommittee #2 today killed three bills that would have raised the minimum wage in Virginia.

“House Republicans just denied low-wage workers a well-earned raise,” said House Democratic Leader David J. Toscano. “Anyone living in any part of the Commonwealth could tell you that $7.25 per hour is not enough to support a family. States with a much lower cost of living – such as Nebraska, Maine and South Dakota – have a higher minimum wage than we do here in Virginia. Today’s vote was a slap in the face to working families across the state.”

“A Virginian working forty hours per week at the minimum wage brings in an annual salary of just over $15,000,” said House Democratic Caucus Chair Charniele Herring. “No one working full-time should live in poverty, yet today’s vote sentenced thousands of Virginia workers to remain stuck there. Today’s vote was a loss not just for these workers, but also for our economy at-large.”

The pieces of legislation killed were:

  • Del. Sam Rasoul’s bill would have raised the minimum wage from $7.25 to $10.00 on July 1, 2017, then to $12.50 in 2019 and to $15.00 in 2021.
  • Del. Ken Plum’s bill would have raised the minimum wage from $7.25 to $10.10 in 2018, with indexing for future increases.
  • Del. Marcus Simon’s bill would have raised the minimum wage from $7.25 to $11 on July 1, 2017 and to $15.00 in 2019, with indexing for future increases.
Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Susan Platt announces campaign for lieutenant governor

Susan Platt announced her candidacy for the Democratic Party nomination for lieutenant governor of Virginia.

Warner, Kaine cosponsor permanent repeal of Global Gag Rule

Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are cosponsoring a bill to permanently repeal the Global Gag Rule.

McAuliffe announces decrease in Virginia unemployment rate

The Virginia seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down 0.1 percentage point in December to 4.1 percent.

Podcast: Chris Graham talks Trump, media, U.S. politics

Chris Graham talks the first four days of the new Trump administration, the news media and U.S. politics on this installment of Street Knowledge.

Three dead in Fluvanna County crash

Three people are dead as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Fluvanna County on Monday.

House Democrats reiterate demand for redistricting vote

Virginia House Democrats reiterated their call for a vote to amend the state constitution to create a nonpartisan redistricting commission.

One dead, one in critical condition in Waynesboro drug overdoses

A 44-year-old woman is dead and a 36-year-old male is in critical condition as a result of expected drug overdoses in Waynesboro Saturday night.

AAA: Gas prices trending back downward

Across the Mid-Atlantic region, gas prices are slowly retreating, with many regions dropping two to five cents in the last week.

Marial Shayok: Improved play keys UVA in ACC winning streak

Marial Shayok came out of the gate looking like the latest in a line of UVA guards picking up the slack for guys lost to the NBA.

Your game MVP for #16 UVA: Would you believe Jack Salt?

Remember when UVA center Jack Salt got two minutes at Pitt? Two minutes for the starting center. That same Jack Salt couldn’t get off the court Saturday. Literally.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 