 jump to example.com

House GOP leadership on Washington gridlock

Published Friday, Jul. 28, 2017, 11:48 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Virginia House of Delegates Speaker William J. Howell (R-Stafford) and Speaker-designee Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights) issued the following statement Friday on the failure of Congress to pass legislation repealing or replacing the Affordable Care Act.

democrats republicans“For the last several months, we watched the process unfold in Congress with disappointment and frustration. Washington is broken. Our exasperation is not with one party or the other, but rather with a federal system that is proving incapable of finding solutions to our national challenges.

“Obamacare is a collapsing system that is driving health care prices higher and leaving people with fewer choices. In Virginia, premiums are increasing by double-digits again and another major insurer is leaving the marketplace. It needs to be repealed and replaced. Our antiquated and stifling federal tax code needs be reformed, and hardworking, middle-class families and small businesses deserve a tax cut. Our national infrastructure is crumbling, and even though we’ve taken major steps to address the issue in Virginia, we need Washington to make the same kind of long-term commitment. Social Security and Medicare are both unsustainable, insolvent programs that need reform to ensure they last for future generations.

“These are national issues that require our federal leaders to step up and get things done. We are just as frustrated as the people we talk to and represent every single day. Anyone who stands up today and blames one party for this failure, and all of Washington’s failures for the last two decades, is part of the problem.

“Washington and Richmond are just 90 miles apart on the map, but we are worlds apart when it comes to governing. While Washington drowns in deficits and debt, anchored down by partisan gridlock, Virginia balances its budget and finds a way to get things done. We are not afraid to set priorities and make tough decisions. We do not shy away from tough votes – even those where there is disagreement within our party – and kick things down the road.

“We are part-time, citizen legislators who live and work in the communities we represent. We are friends, neighbors, church-goers, teachers, farmers, and small business owners. We learned that people do not expect you to agree with them 100 percent of the time, and they know sometimes their elected officials will make tough decisions they do not like. But they expect us all to govern – to show up, make a decision, and get something done. No matter what happens in Washington, and no matter which party is in charge, that is what we will continue to do in the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Human Rights Campaign endorses Ralph Northam for governor
McAuliffe statement on healthcare proceedings in Congress
Mary Baldwin University appoints new vice president of enrollment
Cole Harrison joins William & Mary basketball as grad transfer
Stable Craft Brewing signs on as presenting sponsor of Virginia Chili, Blues n’ Brews Festival
Lawsuit filed against FERC, Mountain Valley Pipeline on behalf of landowners
Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute teams converge on strategies to defeat McCain’s form of brain cancer
Kaine on Senate healthcare vote
Virginia congressmen, senators applaud inclusion of medical leases in veterans legislation
Castro homers in 4-2 Hillcats win
SeaWolves stymie Squirrels in series opener
Potomac escapes with 5-4 win over Pelicans
Mark Warner on passage of Russia sanctions
Skyline Drug Task Force arrests Augusta County couple on drug, child abuse charges
UVA alum Leah Smith captures gold with 4x200m freestyle relay team
Global research priorities identified for stopping sudden infant death
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 