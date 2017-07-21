 jump to example.com

House GOP leaders comment on FERC Atlantic Coast Pipeline report

Published Friday, Jul. 21, 2017, 1:08 pm

Virginia House of Delegates Speaker William J. Howell and Speaker-designee M. Kirkland Cox issued the following statement today applauding the findings of the Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline (ACP).

virginia general assemblyThe comprehensive review overseen by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission found that the project would have a negligible impact on the Commonwealth’s environment, and can be constructed in an environmentally responsible manner. The issuance of the FEIS marks a major milestone in the multi-year effort to secure approval for the project. With this positive report, construction of the pipeline, which is crucial for future economic development and energy affordability and reliability in the state, is now imminent.

“We are heartened by today’s positive news from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission regarding the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Construction of this project is crucial to ensuring Virginia’s economy continues to grow in the years ahead, and that our families and businesses will continue to have access to affordable and reliable domestic energy. As Governor Terry McAuliffe has noted, the ACP is really a ‘jobs pipeline’, and it is desperately needed in our Commonwealth. We know that we can grow Virginia’s economy, and create thousands of good paying jobs for our people, while also preserving the environmental treasures we all cherish and love. Today’s report proves this. The ACP will be built and operated in an environmentally responsible manner, and it will bring much needed American energy to Virginia consumers. This is a major step forward towards getting the ACP constructed, and more, cleaner burning natural gas into the Commonwealth. We look forward to the Atlantic Coast Pipeline receiving final approval in the months ahead, and construction getting underway. Virginia needs this energy. Virginia workers need these jobs. It’s time to get the ACP built.”

