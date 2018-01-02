Hearing loss: Top causes

The most common cause of hearing loss is aging, but the correlation is something that researchers haven’t yet gotten a good handle on.

One of three people ages 65-74 has some level of hearing loss, and after 75, that increases to one in two.

Researchers speculate the link possibly involving lifetime exposure to noise, which is another leading cause in and of itself.

The Centers for Disease Control estimates that 22 million American workers are exposed to dangerous noise levels on the job. This includes many carpenters, construction workers, soldiers, miners, factory workers, and farmers.

Musicians are particularly at risk for noise-induced hearing loss, for probably obvious reasons.

Sudden hearing loss can happen with a variety of causes, including trauma, exposure to loud noise, and illnesses like heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes can put hearing at risk by interfering with the blood supply to the ears.

Two other top causes: infection and ear wax blockage.

