Why healthy is the new naughty

For years the nation’s favourite TV chefs have been the ones tempting us into trying our hand at cooking calorie-packed, fatty, salty food that’s delicious but bad for us. From Nigella’s cakes and pastries filled with butter and cream to Jamie Oliver’s rich and filling main courses with more than a couple of ‘glugs’ of olive oil, our favourite chefs have been tough on the waistline.

It’s a trend that’s starting to wane, however, and with the rise of clean eating superstars like the Hemsley sisters and Deliciously Ella, all of a sudden it’s fashionable to get your five a day!

Life is nothing without the odd treat, and Gizzi Erskine is a popular chef whose balance of healthy dishes interspersed with the odd treat is popular with fans of her TV show and cook book. In fact, with balance the motto of the day, her agents’ phones have been ringing off the hook.

Her books, which include Gizzi’s Healthy Appetite, Skinny Weekends and Weekend Feasts and Gizzi’s Kitchen Magic offer plenty of treats without the waistband-killing calories that TV chefs used to rely on in days gone by.

She's the perfect celebrity talent to book for an event packed with keen ameture chefs and health nuts alike.