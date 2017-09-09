Why healthy is the new naughty
Published Saturday, Sep. 9, 2017, 12:45 pm
Front Page » Business » Why healthy is the new naughty
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
For years the nation’s favourite TV chefs have been the ones tempting us into trying our hand at cooking calorie-packed, fatty, salty food that’s delicious but bad for us. From Nigella’s cakes and pastries filled with butter and cream to Jamie Oliver’s rich and filling main courses with more than a couple of ‘glugs’ of olive oil, our favourite chefs have been tough on the waistline.
It’s a trend that’s starting to wane, however, and with the rise of clean eating superstars like the Hemsley sisters and Deliciously Ella, all of a sudden it’s fashionable to get your five a day!
Life is nothing without the odd treat, and Gizzi Erskine is a popular chef whose balance of healthy dishes interspersed with the odd treat is popular with fans of her TV show and cook book. In fact, with balance the motto of the day, her agents’ phones have been ringing off the hook.
Her books, which include Gizzi’s Healthy Appetite, Skinny Weekends and Weekend Feasts and Gizzi’s Kitchen Magic offer plenty of treats without the waistband-killing calories that TV chefs used to rely on in days gone by.
She’s the perfect celebrity talent to book for an event packed with keen ameture chefs and health nuts alike. If you’re interested in booking her for your next event, the agent for Gizzi Erskine is London based MN2s – get in touch to find out more.
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion