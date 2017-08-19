 jump to example.com

Hanger receives national recognition for mental health advocacy

Published Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, 7:15 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

State Sen. Emmett Hanger (R-Augusta County) was honored by the national organization Mental Health America at the National Conference of State Legislatures’ annual meeting held recently in Boston.

emmett hangerHanger was named 2017 Mental Health State Champion for Virginia, citing that he “understands the needs of those with mental illness in Virginia and disregards party-lines to insure needed legislation is funded and passed.”

​Hanger is an active member of the ​Joint Subcommittee to Study Mental Health Services in the 21st Century” ​and ​​works closely with Chairman Creigh Deeds (D-Bath County) and chairs one of it’s two subcommittees, ​”Service System Structure and Financing​.

He is the Co-Chair of the Senate Finance Committee that handles the state budget and Chairs the Finance Subcommitttee on Health and Human Resources which deals with all related programs and funding matters. ​

Over the years, he ​also has served on the “​Governor’s Task Force on Improving Mental Health Services and Crisis Response” and patroned numerous bills and budget amendments to improve the mental health services in Virginia for all. He has been key to improving services for crisis stabilization and treatment for our youth dealing with mental health issues and a true advocate for Virginia’s facility that treats them, the Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents.

MHA was founded in 1909 and is the nation’s leading community-based nonprofit addressing the needs of those living with mental illness while promoting the overall mental health of all Americans.

Hanger represents the 24th Senate District which stretches from parts of Culpeper County, all of Madison County, parts of Rockingham County, and all of Augusta and Greene Counties, including the Cities of Staunton and Waynesboro.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Kyle Busch takes race number two at Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol
Dash win offensive outburst over Potomac
Dinner Diva: Simplify your meals
The total solar eclipse: once-in-a-lifetime opportunity
VDOT launches SmarterRoads
McAuliffe: 297 percent school participation increase in child hunger program
Tom Perriello to headline Michele Edwards fundraiser
Women’s soccer: No. 11 Virginia blanks UNCW
Lynchburg outhomers Salem, 2-1
Women’s soccer: VMI Keydets drop season opener to UNC Asheville, 1-0
Bass Pro Shops night race qualifying at Bristol
Kyle Busch headlines Food City 300 qualifying
Fishburne Caissons release fall football schedule
McAuliffe signs executive order halting demonstrations at Lee statue in Charlottesville
Bayne looking for a win at ‘home’ on the high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway
Charlottesville to partner with DOJ Community Relations Service
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 