How to handle a home repair job

Keeping your home in good shape by regularly carrying out small repairs reduces the risk of bigger problems developing and can mean that you’ll get a higher price if you eventually decide to sell. It’s easier than you might think to fix a lot of common house issues without having to call in professionals, and you can develop useful new skills as you do so. Yes, there’s a lot to learn, but you’ll find lots of informative advisory videos online to help you tackle specific tasks. The most important thing is to familiarize yourself with the issues that necessitate different types of repairs.

Water damage

There are two main types of water damage: sudden problems caused by flooding and slow-developing problems caused by leaks. With the former, it is very important to dry everything out as fast as possible, which may require using dehumidifiers, then neutralize any mold, which can be done on most surfaces using ordinary household bleach. Slow-developing problems tend to be worse because if they’ve gone unnoticed for long enough, then they may have caused structural damage. You will need to remove any nearby wood or fabric showing signs of damage. Basic pipe repairs are not complicated, but you should make sure to use the right sealant so that it will stand the test of time.

Fire damage

Much of the damage caused by fire is simple charring, so you can cut away areas that are blackened and have a crumbly texture. Wooden beams, joists and floorboards that still feel solid can usually be safely left in place. Drying can be a risk, however, as it may cause wood to become brittle. Treating wood with linseed oil or a similar product will restore its natural elasticity and prevent it from breaking unexpectedly later. If there is a possibility of asbestos being present in areas affected by fire, then don’t attempt to fix this yourself unless you can obtain suitable breathing equipment to use when doing so.

Damage caused by pests

Termites and similar pests cause around $5 billion worth of property damage in America every year. They’re very hard to get rid of on your own, so you will need to call in the experts – but what should you do after that? Here, the important thing is to recognize that pests can get inside your walls and the supports for your walls and roof, digging small tunnels that weaken the overall structure. The easiest way to trace these is to work outwards from the nest site and knock on each surface, listening for hollow sounds. Often, you will be able to fix the damage with a good wood filler, but where there is serious damage to load-bearing structures, you will need to replace them. Make sure that adequate additional support is in place before taking anything out.

Breaks and collapses

The most common problems that homeowners have to deal with are breaks in walls, doors and windows and collapsed portions of walls. For tasks such as these, your priority should be to have the right tools and the right materials. Pre-formed materials such as plasterboard make life much easier for beginners and can look just as good if carefully painted afterwards. The aforementioned wood filler can come in handy, as can a simple plaster filler. Replacing glass is fairly easy, especially if you ask a professional to cut a piece to size for you, but you will need to use a good weatherproof sealant to fix it in place.

Costs – what to expect

Making your own home repairs can be expensive when you start out because it’s well worth spending money on good tools. Over time, you can save leftover materials to use in future repair jobs and save money on larger repairs by adding a home warranty to your essential household checklist, which prevents the cost of items on your general home maintenance checklist from rising too high if you suddenly find yourself having to deal with major problems. This can cover the cost of bringing in professionals to conduct repairs and pay for the equipment and materials that you need to conduct simple repairs (with the company’s approval) by yourself.

When to get professional help

No matter how confident you may become about your home repair skills, there are some circumstances in which you should always turn to the professionals. These include any situation where there’s a risk of injury due to structural collapse, any work involving mains electrical wiring and any HVAC repairs. In addition, you should seek help with major plumbing projects to avoid flood risks. Learning to conduct your own lower-level repairs will leave you with more money to spend on complicated situations.