Grey Finwood named VMI baseball volunteer assistant
Published Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 9:37 pm
Grey Finwood named VMI baseball volunteer assistant
VMI baseball has named Grey Finwood, former letterwinner at Old Dominion, as its new volunteer assistant coach. Head Coach Jonathan Hadra made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.
Finwood, the son of ODU coach and VMI Hall of Famer Chris Finwood, replaces Sam Roberts, who was promoted to the pitching coach position in late June.
“I am extremely excited to be able to add Grey Finwood to our staff,” said Coach Hadra. “I believe our program will reap immediate benefits from Grey’s presence because of his willingness to work hard for our Cadet-Athletes. When the time came to begin reaching out to potential candidates, Grey was right at the top of the list. I have always thought that Grey would make a great coach because of his very personable personality and genuine love for the game. He will work with our infielders and will assist myself and the rest of the staff in the day to day operations that are required to run our program.”
Finwood suited up for the Monarchs for three seasons. He saw most of his action as a redshirt sophomore in 2016, when he started 29 games and ranked second on the team in putouts with 289. His hiring continues a trend in which VMI’s last six volunteer assistants have come from within the state of Virginia, dating back to the 2009 season.
