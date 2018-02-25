Gov. Northam authorizes FFA license plate

Even if you’ve never worn the blue jacket of the FFA, Virginia residents will soon be able to show their support of the Virginia FFA on their license plate.

Matching bills passed through both the House and the State Senate and have been signed by Governor Ralph Northam. The bills will become law and the production process of the plates which proudly proclaim “We Are The Birthplace” can begin July 1st.

Senator Emmett Hanger R-Augusta County, carried the bill in the Senate:

“As a former FFA Member, I am very proud of the long-standing, respected work of the FFA to promote agriculture in education. Just as farming has evolved over the years, so has the FFA; it inspires our future leaders in STEM fields and agriculture as well as building personal leadership and government relations skills. I am pleased to patron the license plate legislation that will help to be a dedicated revenue source for the Virginia FFA.”

Delegate Steven Landes R-Weyers Cave, who sponsored legislation in the House of Delegate’s to make the plate a reality, stated:

“Future Farmers of America benefits more than 650,000 student members aged 12-21 in more than 8,500 chapters nationwide providing a wide range of agricultural education activities. This license plate is a great tribute to recognize and fund the exceptional work done by FFA and to acknowledge the Commonwealth’s role in its genesis.”

Once 1,000 of the plates are on the road, $15 of each annual registration will go to the Virginia FFA Foundation. The minimum $15,000 generated each year will go to support educational efforts for the nearly 9000 student members participating in 197 FFA chapters across the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Scot Lilly, Past chair of Virginia FFA Foundation, currently Relationship Manager with Farm Credit of the Virginias, is excited to see the come to fruition:

“FFA has been building the future of agriculture since 1928. It’s exciting and appropriate that the state where FFA was founded now has a commemorative license plate to honor the organization’s broad reaching accomplishments. Thanks to the Virginia Legislature, Governor Northam and the Department of Motor Vehicles for making this possible. Most of all, thank you FFA Advisors, staff and members for building a great history and a better future. I look forward to having the FFA Commemorative License Plate on my car and seeing them on cars in our great Commonwealth!”

The FFA is the largest youth leadership organization in the world…and its foundation began right here in Virginia in 1927.

For information on how to be one of the first to display the Virginia FFA License Plate, visit www.supportffa.org.





