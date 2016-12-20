Gifted Care program at Shenandoah House wins grant

Augusta Health Foundation has been awarded a grant of $15,000 from the National Lutheran Communities & Services’ Community Impact Council to support the Gifted Care program at the Shenandoah House.

This is the first year the Foundation has applied and received a grant from NLCS. Two additional local agencies, the Health Equipment Loan Program (HELP) in Churchville and Valley Program for Aging Services (VPAS) in Waynesboro, also received grants.

“We are truly honored and grateful to have been awarded this grant from the NLCS Community Impact Council,” said Tami Radecke, Executive Director of the Augusta Health Foundation. “It’s a program that supports communities by working collaboratively with local organizations to meet the health needs of residents. This generous award will help us provide patients and families with end-of-life care in a quiet and caring environment. We are also happy to learn that HELP and VPAS were also funded. It’s a testament to the good work that is being done in our community to address the health needs identified in community health needs assessments.”

Hospice of the Shenandoah’s Gifted Care fund provides compassionate end-of-life care to those who are unable to afford care at the Shenandoah House, a supportive and serene residence for people who cannot stay in their own home during the final stage of life. The homelike atmosphere with private bedrooms and bathrooms, gardens designed to stimulate the senses, and an inviting kitchen and family areas offers a home away from home for approximately 85 to 100 residents each year.

About Augusta Health Foundation and Augusta Health

Augusta Health Foundation’s mission is to inspire community ownership through charitable giving to advance health and wellness in our region. The Foundation is the charitable arm of Augusta Health and supports essential patient care programs and services at Augusta Health, including Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah. For more information about Augusta Health Foundation, please visit the website, www.augustahealth.com/foundation.

Augusta Health is an independent, community-owned, not-for-profit hospital whose mission is to promote the health and well-being of its community through access to excellent care. Named one of the 100 Top Hospitals in America by Thomson Reuters/Truven in both 2011 and 2012, Augusta Health has also been nationally recognized by HealthGrades as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for clinical excellence and patient safety for two consecutive years. For more information about Augusta Health, its programs or its services, please visit the website, www.augustahealth.com.