GasBuddy Virginia gas price update

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Reddit WhatsApp

Average retail gasoline prices in Virginia have fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.36/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,081 gas outlets in Virginia. This compares with the national average that has fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.50/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Virginia during the past week, prices yesterday were 25.5 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 7.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has decreased 7.3 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 22.0 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on February 26 in Virginia have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.10/g in 2017, $1.53/g in 2016, $2.21/g in 2015, $3.24/g in 2014 and $3.69/g in 2013.

Areas near Virginia and their current gas price climate:

Roanoke- $2.34/g, down 2.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.37/g.

Richmond- $2.33/g, down 2.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.36/g.

West Virginia- $2.51/g, down 3.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.54/g.

“Even as oil prices were in rally mode to end last week, gasoline prices continued lower with the national average moving lower for the third consecutive week. But March typically comes in more like a lamb and goes out like a lion, and I certainly would expect more fireworks at the pump as temperatures begin to warm and gasoline demand begins to perk up,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Many places have seen at least the first step towards summer gasoline already made. Unlike the transition from summer to winter gasoline that is much simpler, the transition to the more strict fuel coming into the regulated summer months is a bit trickier, especially considering the amount of work going into refineries ahead of the summer driving season, which is more like the running of the bulls where refineries try to stay ahead of the rise in demand. No matter what happens with oil, any curve ball to this work has a tendency to act as a spark in the combustion process- something will likely ignite gas prices, but it’s unpredictable when and to what degree.”

For LIVE fuel price averages, visit FuelInsights.GasBuddy. com.

About GasBuddy

GasBuddy is the technology company changing the way more than 70 million consumers find, purchase, and save money on gasoline. Founded in 2000, the original GasBuddy website was a pioneer in crowd-sourced information, leveraging technology, big data, and a passionate community that now connects more than 70 million users with real-time, accurate fuel pricing information as well as reliable reviews of gas station amenities and services. The app and website have the most accurate and real-time fuel prices at over 140,000 unique stations in the United States, Canada, and Australia and is the most comprehensive money-saving companion while on the road. GasBuddy is available on all mobile platforms. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com.





Stable Craft Brewing is a manufacturer of quality, craft beer and requires a motivated, results-driven Sales Manager to lead its sales department. More information: click here.



"



Related Stories