 jump to example.com

Gas prices hit 19-month high

Published Friday, Apr. 14, 2017, 12:32 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

gas pricesThe Mid-Atlantic region continues to see a jump in gas prices as stations make the final change over to summer-blend fuels and the increase in driving demand takes hold for the season.

Today’s national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $2.41. This price is three cents more expensive than one week ago, 12 cents more than one month ago and 31 cents more than one year ago. The national average is at its highest level in 19 months.

“The rise in gas prices over the last two weeks is not surprising for April and is a direct result of people starting to drive more because of the warmer weather,” said Tammy Arnette, Senior Public Affairs Specialist for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Increased demand, coupled with the final switchover to summer-blend gasoline and rising crude oil prices, results in drivers paying more at the pump.”

At the close of Thursday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, WTI was up $1.48 on the week to settle at $53.18 per barrel. The price of crude has closed above $50 since March 31. Crude oil futures opened Monday trading at their highest level in more than a month as a result of ongoing tensions in the Middle East. Crude oil also rallied and then leveled out following last week’s U.S. missile strike against a Syrian airbase amid fears that further unrest in the region could lead to oil supply disruptions.

Additional factors contributing to increased crude oil prices include high production cut adherence by OPEC and non-OPEC producers and the possibility that participating countries may extend their agreement beyond the June deadline. Traders will keep a close eye on political dynamics in the Middle East and any further discussions between OPEC and non-OPEC producers.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Our Revolution endorses Tom Perriello for governor
Northam campaign announces Women for Northam coalition
Talking Russia, Syria, cyber warfare with Mark Warner
Mechanical engineering railway laboratory participates in $7 million railway safety effort
UVA finds way to view genes inside living cells
Augusta County Library to celebrate 40th anniversary
Mercer holds off VMI Keydets in slugfest, 10-6
Suarez start slips away: Squirrels drop first road contest
Winthrop halts Liberty win streak, 5-3
Pelicans shut down ‘Cats in 4-0 Lynchburg loss
No. 12 UVA holds off Virginia Tech in 10-9 win
Shenandoah Valley Partnership director to address Bridgewater College Scott Symposium
Wayne Theatre offers summer theatre camp series
Virginia: For lovers, background checks and medical marijuana
Kaine joins bill to give Purple Heart recipients full Post-9/11 benefits
L.F. Payne endorses Justin Fairfax for lieutenant governor
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 