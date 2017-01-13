Garrett takes first step toward repealing Obamacare
After an evening of debate in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, a budget resolution for Fiscal Year 2017 passed along party lines.
Today, the House of Representatives followed suit by passing S.Con. Res. 3 – the Fiscal Year 2017 Budget Resolution. This legislation initiates the reconciliation process to repeal the flawed Affordable Care Act.
Upon passage of this legislation, Congressman Tom Garrett issued the following statement:
“Today’s vote was not one I took lightly. Simply calling this legislation a ‘budget’ is categorically misleading as it adds to an already insurmountable deficit. However, this bill serves as a vehicle to undo the monstrosity that is Obamacare. Skyrocketing premiums, families’ losing their plans, and small businesses struggling to survive have been the consequences of the current administrations’ healthcare policy. Today, we took the first step towards implementing a practical, market-based solution to American health care policies.”
Congressman Garrett’s floor speech during today’s debate may be seen here.
